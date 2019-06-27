Are you young and want to help shape the region's future?

ARE you a young person aged between 12 and 24, living in the Clarence Valley and interested in having a say on issues that affect you in the region?

If so, then perhaps there is a spot for you on the NSW Government's new Regional Youth Taskforce.

The NSW Government is offering regional young people the opportunity to share their voice on issues such as getting a job, mental health and well-being, getting around and having things to do.

Community minded young people in the area are being encouraged to apply for the position in the Regional Taskforce, an initiative announced along with the creation of a new Minister for Regional Youth during the last state election.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis credited the Clarence Valley with helping inspire the new initiative after the Deputy Premier and the now Minister for Regional Youth, Bronnie Taylor attended forums in Grafton Last year.

"The Youth Taskforce was inspired in part by the success of Clarence Youth Action, so we really should have a seat at the table.” he said.

Mr Gulaptis said the taskforce would meet regularly and provide advice to NSW Government agencies and ministers on policy and local action plans regarding youth and would be comprised of 18 members across the state.

"This is a terrific opportunity for young people to propose solutions for issues such youth homelessness, unemployment, mental health and other issues such as digital connectivity,” he said.

"We are backing this youth focus with cold hard cash principally through the $50 million announced for regional youth through the Stronger Country Communities Fund.”

The NSW Government will soon release their regional youth strategy to address challenges for the young people of regional NSW.

Travel costs and accommodation will be covered for Regional Youth Taskforce members travelling across NSW for meetings and applications are open until 11:59pm July 14.

To find out more or submit an application visit www.nsw.gov.au/RegionalYouthTaskforce.