Are your pets desexed? Now is the time to do it

Veterinary nurse at Riverbank Animal Hospital with the cat that was rescued from the Grafton bridge yesterday. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Veterinary nurse at Riverbank Animal Hospital with the cat that was rescued from the Grafton bridge yesterday. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

RIVERBANK Animal Hospital is participating in a nationwide desexing campaign to prevent unplanned and unwanted litters.

National Desexing Month is an initiative by the National Desexing Network, a referral system giving pet owners in financial need access to low-cost desexing.

Riverbank Animal Hospital has taken the initiative one step further by offering the cheaper desexing to every pet owner, not just concession card holders or pensioners.

Practice manager Sharon Martin said the clinic decided to extend the discount because it wanted everyone to have their animals desexed to prevent unwanted litters.

The clinic has offered 20-25 per cent discounts with the goal to desex as many dogs, cats and rabbits as possible.

"We are offering desexing at a discounted rate for those who cannot afford to do it," MsMartin said.

It routinely desexes kittens and puppies at 5-6 months of age and recommends this for all cats and dogs that are not going to be bred from.

There are many physiological and behavioural advantages to desexing:

Desexed pets live longer

Get into fewer fights

Are less likely to get lost

Fewer unwanted puppies and kittens

No testicular cancer or prostate disease

No pyometra, uterine or ovarian cancer.

Call Riverbank Animal Hospital on 66423083 today to discover how much you could save on getting your pet desexed at Riverbank. Only limited spaces available.