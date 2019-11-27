ARIA Awards: Veronicas poke fun at Qantas drama

Dua Lipa pictured on the red carpet at the 2019 ARIA Awards held at The Star in Pyrmont. Picture: Toby Zerna

Triple J's Veronica and Lewis pulled a "Moonlight" when they read out the wrong winner from the wrong envelope.

They announced Paul Kelly as winner of Best Independent Release, rather than Tones and I. Kelly won Best Adult Contemporary Album for Nature. The incident was re-shot for TV broadcast.

Tones and I thanked Triple J Unearthed when accepting her award.

"My two goals this year were to get played on Triple J one time and sell out a 200 capacity venue. I never thought I would have the number one song in the world."

The Teskey Brothers accept the ARIA Award for Best Group. Picture: Getty Images

Guy Sebastian pulled off one of the night's shocks when his video for Choir beat out Tones and I's Dance Monkey for Best Video. It was one of the night's public voted categories.

"It's been the biggest radio song of my career and the most emotionally impacting song of my life," Sebastian said.

Robert Irwin looks on as Sophie Monk get to grips with a python during the ceremony. Picture: Getty Images

Awkwardly, Sebastian was played off by the wind-up music while paying tribute to Luke Liang, the late musician who he wrote Choir for, noting the immense feedback about mental health issues the song had provoked.

Melbourne band The Teskey Brothers had their unofficial publicist Chris Hemsworth introduce them via video. "I'm the biggest Teskey Brothers fan in the world officially," Hemsworth said. The band won Best Group and have just finished a sold out Australian tour

U2 CAN'T STAND THE HEAT

With the awards running late as usual, the organisers had to scramble to record U2's presentation of the Best Group award ahead of their final show in Perth where the Irish band confessed to suffering from the heat.

"It's very very very hot; we're Irish people you understand but we feel totally spoilt and just thanks for spoiling us once again," Bono said about their triumphant Joshua Tree tour of Australia.

ARIA Awards host Guy Sebastian backs the press freedom campaign. Picture: Jonathan Ng

The Edge apologised to Andrew of Melbourne, the poor man woken by a late night of partying by the guitarist, Noel Gallagher and Australian pop duo Confidence Man.

The band then announced the Teskey Brothers as the award winner with their label boss, Michael Gudinski celebrating by spraying those near him with a shower of beer.

Earlier, Tones and I scored her second ARIA win - Best Pop Release for Dance Monkey.

However after her impassioned speech for Best Female, Tones admitted "I only wrote one speech."

MADISON AVENUE'S 'GLASS OF WATER'

Madison Avenue's Andy Van referenced his band's iconic incident involving singer Cheyne Coates asking for a glass of water when presenting at the ARIAs.

Van presented Rufus Du Sol with best dance release for their album Solace, the band accepting via video link.

Coates was not present, having skipped off the radar in the last decade. Van is handling promotion single-handedly for the 20th anniversary remix of the duo's global hit Don't Call Me Baby.

Jess and Lisa Origliasso made a dig about their recent Qantas drama, which saw them removed from a flight. Picture: Toby Zerna

VERONICAS TAKE SWIPE AT QANTAS

The Veronicas' Jess Origliasso called themselves "Australia's favorite controversial siblings" before sister Lisa corrected that Schapelle and Mercedes Corby hold that mantle.

The twins presented Tones and I with her first ever ARIA - for Best Female Artist.

"Sometimes I don't think I'm the most relatable female artist," Tones said. "I'm not into make up or girlie things but those things don't definite what being a female artist Is anymore. It's being brave and courageous."

Richard Wilkins takes to the stage. Picture: Getty Images

Tones and I, aka Toni Watson, said her "overnight success" had made her realise the importance of being a "Good person" despite the fame.

"Thank you to Australia for letting me know I'm ok just the way I am."

SULTAN BOUNCES BACK IN STYLE

A year after Dan Sultan walked the ARIAs red carpet with his pregnant partner Bronnie, the blues rocker is celebrating winning Best Children's Record with his debut album of the genre, Nali & Friends.

The album was released before the birth of their daughter Lena this year and won the coveted children's music gong from the king of the kids, The Wiggles.

Dan Sultan and partner Bronnie Jane Lee pictured on the red carpet. Picture: Toby Zerna

Sultan battled addiction issues over the past couple of years but has made a spectacular comeback to health and his music career.

"I went through a lot over the last couple of years and I was really ill and I have come out on the other side with my beautiful partner Bronnie and our beautiful daughter Lena," Sultan said.

TONES AND I STUNS ARIAS CROWD

Aussie sensation Tones and I has opened the 2019 ARIA Awards with a bang.

"Last year I was watching the ARIAs and I was living in my van and I was watching Amy Shark at the ARIAS and I thought no way," the former busker said before launching into her global hit Dance Monkey, dressed as her "grandpa" alter ego from the song's video.

The artist, whose real name is Toni Watson, who scored a standing ovation after the performance, a rarity for the first performance of the night.

The awards kicked off with fans lining the red carpet to catch a glimpse of international guests Dua Lipa, Halsey, Khalid and Why Don't We alongside homegrown chart heroes including Tones and I, the Teskey Brothers, Jessica Mauboy, Hilltop Hoods, Dean Lewis, The Veronicas, The Wiggles and host Guy Sebastian.

TOP HONOUR FOR MICHAEL CHUGG

Ahead of the awards kick-off at the Star Event Centre in Sydney, promoter Michael Chugg was awarded the ARIA Icon award with Robbie Williams, who he has always toured in Australia, cheekily congratulating him via video.

Williams said there was only one thing to say to the legendary Australian promoter and manager of local acts after commanding "that much respect and longevity".

"And that is f...off you bastard and pay me my f...ing money!"

Toni Watson, on right, aka music sensation Tones and I, Picture: Getty Images

Chugg, whose company manages pop act Shepard, festival faves Lime Cordiale and country artist Casey Barnes, said he was on a mission to get homegrown talent more support on Australian commercial radio stations.

"We're about to start World War 3 on radio to get (local quotas) up to 25 or 30 per cent; we are probably getting more airplay overseas," he said during his acceptance speech

STREAMING TO GLOBAL AUDIENCE

One of the most anticipated appearances was by newly minted global pop star Tones and I, whose Dance Monkey earworm has smashed chart records and amassed more than one billion streams in under a year since she launched her career as a busker on the streets of Byron Bay.

Her performance of that infectious pop anthem is expected to mirror the song's hilarious video which features Tones as a grandpa breaking out the dad-dance moves.

Sophie Monk makes a grand entrance at the 33rd annual ARIA Awards. Picture: AAP

Other much-anticipated performances from the Class of 2019 nominees are scheduled from Thelma Plum, Hilltop Hoods, the Teskeys, Sebastian, country star Morgan Evans and Hall of Fame inductees Human Nature.

With YouTube streaming the ARIAs for the first time to a global audience, there will be fans around the world checking in to witness the star power of invited international guests Dua Lipa, Halsey and Khalid on the ARIAs stage.

U2 will cross live from backstage of their final Joshua Tree concert here in Perth to present the Best Group award.

The nominees roll call for the 2019 ARIAs is an eclectic mix of emerging and seasoned artists with Tones and I leading with eight nominations, followed by the Teskeys and Hilltop Hoods on seven and Plum and singer songwriter Julia Jacklin with six each.

Other multi-nominees attending include Baker Boy, G Flip, Birds of Tokyo and Dan Sultan.

Daryl Braithwaite and Guy Sebastian present the ARIA Award for Best Australian Live Act.

Tones and I performs in “grandpa” mode at the 33rd Annual ARIA Awards. Picture: Getty Images