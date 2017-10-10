ARIA nod for McClymont sisters

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

GRAFTON'S favourite trio The McClymonts have come away with an ARIA nomination for their latest album "Endless”

The trio posted a short message on their Facebook page saying they were honoured by the nod for the album releasd in January this year:

"ARIA nomination for Best Country Album! Wow! Thrilled to stand alongside these other amazing records. Time to go dress shopping woohoo!”

This is the fifth time they have been nominiated for the Best Country Album, and have previously won twice, in 2010 for "Wrapped Up Good” and 2012 for 'Two Worlds Collide.” and have also won 10 Golden Guitar awards and will play the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre during the Country Music Festival on January 24.