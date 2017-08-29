Armband gesture breaks the uniform rule

GOOD SPORTS: Yuraygir United FC Bears (red and black) and Grafton City Heat players in action during the North Coast Football Clarence Under-14 semi-final played at Rushforth Park in South Grafton on Saturday. Coaches had initially planned for their players to wear yellow armbands in support of Yamba Breakers player Marc Stillhard, but were warned against the gesture by North Coast Football officials. Grafton City Heat won the clash 1-0.

A PLAN hatched by a Grafton junior football club to a wear a yellow armband in support of Yamba juniors Down syndrome player Marc Stillhard has fallen foul of the authorities.

Marc's mother, Enid Reichler-Stillhard, said she learned from a parent from the Grafton City Heat team that the team would wear an armband in Marc's favourite colour during its game against Yuraygir on Saturday.

But when North Coast Football learned of the plan it warned the club against making the gesture as it would contravene the uniform rule.

NCF general manager Reuben Robertson confirmed the club had been warned it risked disqualification by making the armband gesture, which would have gone against the FIFA law on player uniforms.

Robertson said NCF had nothing more to add on the issue of how Marc had been allowed to play as a 12th player for the Yamba under-14s team for two years until it was brought to NCF's notice two weeks ago.

"We made our statement and that's all we are going to say on it,” he said.

In a post on its Facebook page NCF said: "Rules being what they are, NCF have advised we are not able to continue with Marc on the field as an extra player as this is competitive grade football.”

Mrs Reichler-Stillhard said she was disappointed by the lack of response from NCF to her son's requirements.

"The heavy handedness, lack of compassion and just general unwillingness from them to see another viewpoint is incredible,” she said.

"Disability inclusion works on the principle of 'reasonable adjustment'. Unfortunately NCF have not been willing to even meet halfway, the only adjustment they have is an exception to play in younger age groups.”

Mrs Reichler-Stillhard said the positive response from the media to her son's position had been heartening.