Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police at the scene at Woolgoolga on Sunday.
Police at the scene at Woolgoolga on Sunday.
Crime

Armed hold up: Terror for female staff member

Janine Watson
14th Mar 2021 7:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SUNDAY: Just after 4pm on Saturday, officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District responded to reports of an armed hold up at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga service station on Solitary Islands Way.

Police were told a man threatened a female staff member with a firearm, before jumping the counter and taking a sum of money.

The man, believed to be aged in his 20s, then left the store.

No one was hurt in the incident.

A crime scene was established. Inquiries continue.

SATURDAY: There was a large police presence in Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon.

The Advocate understands there has been an armed hold up at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga.

The station also houses a PieFace store.

The petrol station is located just north of Woolworths on the way out of town.

Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).
Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).

Meet the team:Coffs Coast Advocate free morning tea

There was police tape around the petrol station and people in the area were being interviewed. Security vision from nearby premises including Woolworths were being viewed by police.

The incident happened around 4pm.

Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).
Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).

More details to come

Don't forget:Activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription now

Be the first to know...news that matters direct to your inbox:Sign up for email alerts

hold up woolgoolga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where to buy a home for under $250 a week

        Where to buy a home for under $250 a week

        Property A comprehensive study of house prices and loan rate data has revealed more than 100 suburbs and towns where houses or units cost less than $250 per week to own.

        Warnings for jetskis to stay safe this weekend

        Premium Content Warnings for jetskis to stay safe this weekend

        News With more people than ever on jetskis on the water, it’s time to make sure you’re...

        Dramatic truck fire closes section of Pacific Highway

        Premium Content Dramatic truck fire closes section of Pacific Highway

        News Images as B-double fire lights up the early morning heading north

        Daily Catch-Up: March 13, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 13, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.