UPDATE: Man in custody after Ipswich lockdown

UPDATE: Police have revoked an emergency situation after an incident near Ipswich this morning.

A man was taken into custody at 10.40am after he had earlier barricaded himself in a house on Endeavour St at Barellan Point.

He had allegedly also armed himself with a knife and was making threats.

Police are treating the incident as a mental health matter.

An exclusion zone that was set up around Endeavour St at 8.40am has also been revoked.

Police would like to thank locals for their patience as they worked to resolve the situation.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

Armed man making threats shuts down Ipswich street

EARLIER: Police have declared an emergency situation in Barellan Point this morning.

Officers were called to a home on Endeavour St at 8.40am following reports a man with a knife was making threats.

It is believed he has barricaded himself in the house and police are treating it as a mental health incident.

Endeavour St near Oxley Dr is currently blocked off and people should avoid the area.

Officers remain on the scene.