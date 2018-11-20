Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Man in custody after Ipswich lockdown

20th Nov 2018 11:01 AM | Updated: 12:28 PM

UPDATE: Police have revoked an emergency situation after an incident near Ipswich this morning.

A man was taken into custody at 10.40am after he had earlier barricaded himself in a house on Endeavour St at Barellan Point.

He had allegedly also armed himself with a knife and was making threats.

Police are treating the incident as a mental health matter.

An exclusion zone that was set up around Endeavour St at 8.40am has also been revoked.

Police would like to thank locals for their patience as they worked to resolve the situation.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

 

Armed man making threats shuts down Ipswich street

EARLIER: Police have declared an emergency situation in Barellan Point this morning.

Officers were called to a home on Endeavour St at 8.40am following reports a man with a knife was making threats.

It is believed he has barricaded himself in the house and police are treating it as a mental health incident.

Endeavour St near Oxley Dr is currently blocked off and people should avoid the area.

Officers remain on the scene.

 

barellan point emergency situation ipswich police mental health
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    SHORTAGE: Why this petrol station is happy to run dry

    premium_icon SHORTAGE: Why this petrol station is happy to run dry

    Business The response has been so swift that they have often run out of fuel, even after deliveries that day

    • 20th Nov 2018 11:17 AM
    A peek into the history of jacaranda

    A peek into the history of jacaranda

    News Check out this Jacaranda video

    • 20th Nov 2018 11:00 AM
    YOUR SAY: Royal Commission into supermarkets

    YOUR SAY: Royal Commission into supermarkets

    Opinion How did Valley residents take the news? Not too well it seems

    • 20th Nov 2018 11:00 AM
    Water supply, road closures to come in Yamba

    Water supply, road closures to come in Yamba

    Council News Turners Beach to get some TLC before holidays

    • 20th Nov 2018 11:58 AM

    Local Partners