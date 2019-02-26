Menu
NSW police during a raid in Suffolk Park. Picture: Jane Hansen
Crime

Two suspects flee after major police raid

by Jane Hansen
26th Feb 2019 12:36 PM
THE Park Hotel in Byron Bay's Suffolk Park was the scene of a major police operation at 7.30am as heavily armed police from the State Protection Support Unit and the Tactical Operations Unit surrounded room nine.

Police had received information two 'high risk' suspects wanted for arrest were holed up in the motel section of the suburb Hollywood Hunk Chris Hemsworth recently made his temporary home.

 

Police hide in bushland nearby. Picture: Jane Hansen
MORE NEWS:

 

 

 

Police decked in balaclavas, body armour and armed with high powered shot guns surrounded the hotel on all side and urged those in room nine to emerge. After a tense 90 minutes, police raided the room to find the suspects had escaped.

Crime Manager Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said the investigation was ongoing. Police are still looking for the two suspects believes to still be in the Byron Bay region.

NSW Police guard the premises. Picture: Jane Hansen
Armed police surround the property. Picture: Jane Hansen
The Park Hotel is swamped by police. Picture: Jane Hansen
Masked police on the property today. Picture: Jane Hansen
Police on the site. Picture: Jane Hansen
