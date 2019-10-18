WATCH: Armed robber’s mask fail caught on CCTV

POLICE have released dramatic footage of an armed robbery at a convenience store in Balmoral in an attempt to catch the brazen offender.

The masked robber is seen casually entering the Thynne Rd with a plastic bag in his hand before pulling out a knife as he approaches a woman at the counter.

At one point the makeshift mask slips off his face.

Police said the man made demands for cash and cigarettes.

The employee complied and the man fled the scene on foot.

The robbery occurred about 8.50pm on September 7.

The man was wearing a grey and white coloured camouflage hooded jumper, black pants and had black material covering his face.

Anyone who may recognised the man in the CCTV is urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

The CCTV footage can be viewed here.