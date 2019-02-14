Man, 56, fronts court for knife-wielding chemist raids

56-year-old Caloundra West Geoffrey MacNamara leaves Maroochydore Court House. He is accused of robbing two chemists by knife-point.

A 56-YEAR-OLD man accused of robbing two chemists by knife-point has made a brief appearance in court for the first mention of his charges.

Caloundra West man Geoffrey MacNamara was arrested on February 1 after information was supplied to Crime Stoppers by a member of the public.

Police will allege Mr MacNamara entered a pharmacy on Mill Street, Nambour at 10.25am on January 9, produced a knife and demanded medication from staff.

It's further alleged he attended a Rawson Street, Caloundra chemist on January 4 at 9.30am and threatened a female staff member with a knife, again demanding medication.

In both instances, the staff complied with the requests.

Mr MacNamara appeared briefly in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning with solicitor Kristy Crabb for a mention of his case.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin adjourned the matter to April 15 for a committal mention.