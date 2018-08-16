Armed robbery hunt

Police are hunting a hooded gunman who robbed a convenience store in a brazen, daylight attack in an upmarket Sydney suburb.

The assailant threatened staff with a firearm and demanded cash in a convenience store on Cowper Road in Glebe about 8:30am on June 8 before fleeing.

Police today revealed the thief was caught by CCTV cameras wandering nearby streets around the time of the hold-up.

The footage shows him calmly strolling past children on the inner city street before ducking into a car park and raising the hood over his head.

Police have asked for anyone who recognises him to come forward with information.