ARMED ROBBERY: Service station held up overnight

A TERRIFYING incident last night when a Yamba service station was allegedly robbed by an armed offender.

At 9.15pm on Thursday night, Coffs/Clarence police said a man demanded money from a cashier at the Caltex Service Station on Treelands Drive in Yamba before fleeing.

Details are still being investigated over the incident by Coffs/Clarence police.

It was part of a busy night for lcal police who also investigated two break and enter offences committed in Yamba overnight.

Police are keen to hear from anybody with information relating to either robbery, and inforamtion can be given to Coffs/Clarence police or Crimestoppers.

More details to come.