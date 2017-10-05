Armed thief on the run in Grafton

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

POLICE are continuing the hunt for a man, believed to be in his 20s, who threatened a service station attendant with a hammer and made off with cash from the till.

The man, described as being in his 20s and of a thin build, was wearing a black, hooded jacket, black pants and dark shoes at the time of the robbery at approximately 3am on Tuesday.

Police said the man, armed with a claw hammer, entered the service station on the Pacific Highway and threatened the 60-year-old attendant.

After he stole some cash, he fled the scene on foot and has not been seen since.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command police attended and established a crime scene.

Police said the employee was not injured during the robbery.

Investigators said they would like to speak with a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

They are also appealing to the public for information.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the event or was in the area at the time and noticed anything unusual.

Staff at the Caltex Roadhouse Service station at South Grafton confirmed the robbery had occurred there, but management was unavailable for comment.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page https://nsw.crimestoppers. com.au.