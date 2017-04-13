25°
Army band piping hot for Scottish festival

Jarrard Potter | 13th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
PROUD ADDITION: 8th/9th Battalion Pipes and Drums of the Royal Australian Regiment will be in Maclean for the annual Highland Gathering for the first time.
PROUD ADDITION: 8th/9th Battalion Pipes and Drums of the Royal Australian Regiment will be in Maclean for the annual Highland Gathering for the first time. CPL Casey Gaul

THIS year's Maclean Highland Gathering will have a slightly military feel when the the 8/9th Battalion Royal Australian Regiment Pipes and Drums make their debut at the annual festival.

Organiser Bob MacPherson said he was looking forward to seeing the unit march, after recently being resurrected and reinforced with learner pipers and drummers.

"They're a really nice unit, they look very smart in their army kits and they'll be arriving in a few army vehicles so it's all a good package," he said.

"They won't be competing but they just want to soak in the pipe band atmosphere and be amongst it, so they'll be in the street parade and the mass band in the afternoon on Saturday."

Mr MacPherson said the 113th Gathering was shaping up to be another great event.

"There's been a lot of work behind the scenes but Maclean has a good reputation with visitors and bands and we're expecting more than 600 competitors this year," he said.

"The business sector really benefits from the gathering in Maclean, and it's not just Maclean but the whole Valley. People stay in the area from Grafton to Yamba so it's amazing just how broad the economic benefit is spread."

This year, the Maclean Highland Gathering Association added Sam Young and Elizabeth Munro to their growing Legends List for their contribution to the annual celebration of all things Scottish.

Program

Friday April 14

Afternoon: Maclean Showground pipes and drums solo competitions. Gold coin donation entry.

Evening: Civic Hall and Council Foyer top pipers at their best. Gold coin donation entry.

7.15pm: McLachlan Park: Ceilidh in the Park. An evening of bands, entertainment and dancing in the street.

Saturday April 15

8.30am: Pipebands on parade in Maclean CBD

9am: Showground events, with a program full of action packed Scottish events, such as pipe and drumming contests, dancing competitions and feats of strength in the Highland Sports. A massed band performance closes the afternoon at

4pm. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for pensioners and $5 for school students.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  drums highland games highland gathering maclean highland gathering pipe band whatson

