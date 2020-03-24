Menu
The Australian Army has been tasked with helping the NT Police man the Territory’s borders.
News

Army brought in to man NT borders

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
24th Mar 2020 9:20 AM
The Australian Army will on Monday send out troops to man the Territory's borders as the country cracks down on interstate travel.

These will be small teams, helping police on the ground.

The ADF's role will be to set up camps at the checkpoints and provide medical assistance to conduct checks of people entering the NT.

From 4pm Tuesday, anyone who enters the NT will be forced to self-quarantine for 14 days or face a hefty fine of up to $62,800.

There will be exemptions for a limited group of people responsible for providing goods and essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.

All people considering travelling to the Northern Territory are strongly urged to reconsider the necessity for their travel.

All arrivals including Territory residents will be screened and, if deemed a non-essential visitor, will be told to self-isolate.

Arrival forms must be completed for everyone entering the Territory, including visitors and essential services.

