A Tiger helicopter made an emergency landing in a paddock near Maclagan about 11.45am Tuesday.
Army helicopter makes emergency landing after 'wire strike'

Tara Miko
by
11th Jun 2019 3:17 PM
Subscriber only

THE Department of Defence is looking into an emergency landing of an Australian Army helicopter during a routine training exercise on the Darling Downs today.

The Tiger helicopter made a safe landing in a paddock near Maclagan about 11.45am.

A Defence spokeswoman confirmed the incident to The Chronicle, and said the aircraft experienced a "wire strike" during routine training.

"The aircraft landed safely and all members of the crew are safe," the spokeswoman said.

"Defence is currenrly looking into further details of the incident."

