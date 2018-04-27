Menu
Crime

Dramatic arrest in Melbourne CBD

27th Apr 2018 3:40 PM

THERE has been a dramatic arrest in Melbourne's CBD today after a man was allegedly making racist threats and claiming to have a gun on a tram.

Bystanders feared for their lives and phoned police after the man was heard yelling abuse and threatening to "shoot everyone".

Witnesses said they feared for their lives and dialled triple-0 after the man was heard yelling the threats.

The intersection of Collins and Elizabeth streets went into lockdown as police pounced, the Herald Sun reported.

Heavily-armed police halted the 109 tram about 12.45pm and arrested the man, with guns drawn.

Shocked onlookers filmed the arrest on mobile phones, as police apprehended the man.

Footage from the scene showed police draw their guns and demand the man "get down on the ground" on Collins Street.

Police searched the man but did not find a weapon.

The man, aged in his mid 30s, is expected to undergo a mental health check.

The incident comes after a teenager from an affluent harbourside suburb allegedly flashed a pistol on a Sydney train after another passenger confronted him about his rowdy behaviour, AAP reports. A male passenger watched the 16-year-old trying to force his way into the unoccupied rear driver's cabin of a city circle train on Monday night, NSW Police said in a statement released today.

The man confronted the teenager who allegedly lifted his shirt to reveal a gun tucked into his waistband.

The alarmed passenger got off the train at Museum Station and called authorities.

Police investigations led them to a home in Mosman on Sydney's north shore where the teenager was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

An image of the black Galaxy pistol was released by police on Friday. The manufacturer lists the weapon as a metal airsoft pistol, which shoots pellets.

News.com.au understands airsoft pistols are classified as firearms by NSW Police. Ballistic testing will be carried out on the gun.

The teenager was charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and trying to enter the train's crew compartment.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at a children's court in mid-May.

Bystanders reportedly feared for their lives and phoned police after a man was heard yelling abuse and wanting to “shoot everyone”. Picture: Mikaela Day
