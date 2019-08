GRAFTON Police have made an arrest in connection to a break and enter of a Grafton charity late last month.

Today officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District charged a 27-year-old Grafton man with break, enter and steal at the Salvation Army charity chop in Queen St, Grafton over the weekend of July 26-29, 2019.

The male was also charged with malicious damage to the property.

He will appear in Grafton Local Court on October 14, 2019.