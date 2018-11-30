Arrest made in crime crackdown on northern train line

NSW Police Train safety operation: NSW Police monitor travel safety on NSW Trains.

A FOUR-DAY police operation targeting crime on passenger trains between Sydney and Brisbane is now underway with officers last night arresting a man for offensive conduct.

The Gold Coast man, 41, was removed from a North Coast XPT train and was charged with offensive conduct and resisting arrest, and was later bailed on condition he would not use the transport network until his court appearance.

Transport police with support from Coffs Clarence officers launched Operation Explorer yesterday, the second of three consecutive operations targeting crime and anti-social behaviour on the northern lines.

Speaking to the media in Coffs Harbour today, NSW Police Transport Command's Detective Superintendent Paul Devaney said police are now undertaking a number of deployments due to an increased number of patrons on the line celebrating Schoolies at the Gold Coast.

"We regularly undertake these operations but we don't necessarily promote them, however at this time of the year it's important to let people know they need to be responsible in their journeys so everyone can undertake their journey in a safe manner," he said.

Operation Explorer, which involves police travelling on the trains as well as travelling by vehicle to the train stations, will conclude on Sunday evening.