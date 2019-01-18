Man arrested over murder of Aiia Maasarwe

A 20-year-old man has been arrested over the horrific murder of Aiia Maasarwe.

Local police, working in partnership with homicide detectives, moved on a man about 11.20am, two days after the killing of Ms Maasarwe, 21, at Bundoora.

It is believed he was arrested in Greensborough, a suburb close to Bundoora.

It is expected that the man will be questioned by detectives in the coming hours.

The arrest comes after an intensive police investigation which began on Wednesday morning, when passers-by found Ms Maasarwe's body in shrubbery outside the Polaris shopping centre.

Police believe she was attacked just after getting off a number 86 tram at a stop in Plenty Rd.

Moments later, the killer pounced as she walked along nearby Main Drive, murdering her in a brutal onslaught.

Aiia Maasarwe’s body was found near a Bundoora shopping centre on Wednesday.

Aiia Maasarwe was known for her sense of adventure.

The night before, Ms Maasarwe attended a comedy show at North Melbourne's The Comic Lounge and was believed to have boarded the tram at 10.50pm from Bourke St.

Police believe she was attacked about 50m from a tram stop, but were unsure if she was stalked from the city or pounced upon after alighting.

Authorities on Thursday released images of a hat and bloodstained Cotton On T-shirt believed to belong to Ms Maasarwe's attacker and also trawled through CCTV from multiple trams.

Police have refused to go into specific details about how she died, but believe she may have been sexually assaulted.

Police man tram stop on Plenty Road, Bundoora. Picture: Tony Gough

The La Trobe University student was living her dream in Melbourne before her untimely death

A vigil at Parliament House on Spring St is planned for Friday night at 6pm, with attendees asked to wear all-black outfits.

After the vigil, mourners are encouraged to bring their flowers with them on the 8.01pm tram from parliament to Bundoora Park.

Ms Maasarwe's father arrived in Melbourne on Thursday to identify her body. The Israeli Embassy said it was preparing to support the student's family and return her body for burial.

A sign where tributes are being laid for Aiia. Picture: AAP