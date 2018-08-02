Menu
An 18-year-old has been charged over the fire that destroyed St Paul's Catholic Church in Glenreagh in May.
News

Arrest made over Glenreagh church fire

2nd Aug 2018 1:00 AM

A TEENAGER will appear in court next month following a fire at a church near Coffs Harbour earlier this year.

Emergency services responded to reports of a church on fire on Boundary Street, Glenreagh on Sunday, May 27 just before 5am.

The fire was extinguished by Fire & Rescue NSW officers; however, the building was completely destroyed.

The blaze that destroyed St Paul's Catholic Church in Glenreagh three months ago.
Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District, with assistance from the Financial Crimes Squad's Arson Unit, established Operation Dwight to investigate the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

Following inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a home at Kungala on Wednesday about 10am and seized several items believed to be stolen.

A short time later, just after 11am, police arrested an 18-year-old male on Taloumbi Road, Coffs Harbour.

A photo of St Paul's Glenreagh Catholic Church before it was burnt down.
He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with damage property by fire and break and enter house to destroy property.

He was granted conditional bail to appear in the Children's Court on Thursday, September 13.

