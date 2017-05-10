Arrest over alleged child approach at Copmanhurst

A COPMANHURST man has been arrested and charged following an alleged child approach.

It comes after a report made to police on Monday, where it was alleged that three children aged between 6 and 10 were followed and approached by a man in a white Ford Transit van in Baillies Rd, Copmanhurst on Friday.

Grafton police commenced an immediate investigation, which was continued yesterday by detectives.

Yesterday, about 3.20pm, police a stopped a 73-year-old Copmanhurst man in his Ford Transit on Summerland Wy, Junction Hill.

The man, who was on bail with conditions not to speak to children, subsequently assisted police with their enquiries.

Following further investigations, he was arrested and charged with breach of bail.

He was bailed refused by Police to Maclean Court today.