CAUGHT: three youths arrested

COFFS/CLARENCE Police have arrested three youths following a series of Break, Enter and Steal offences in the Dovedale and Westlawn areas.

Officers from the Target Action Group charged a 14-year-old male from Grafton with five Aggravated Break and Enter offences, Malicious Damage, Steal from Motor Vehicle and breaching his bail.

He has been bail refused to Grafton Children's Court on the 17 August 2018.

A 15-year-old male from Grafton was charged with six Aggravated Break and Enter offences and a 16-year-old male from South Grafton was charged with two Aggravated Break and Enter offences.

They were both granted conditional bail to appear at Grafton Children's Court on the 16 August 2018.

Have you been affected by crime? Click here to share your story with The Daily Examiner or phone us on 6643 0500.