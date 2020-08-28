Menu
Police generic, crime scene, police tape
Crime

Arrests made over alleged violent machete attack

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
28th Aug 2020 8:06 AM
TWO men have been charged following an alleged violent assault involving machetes during an altercation in Yamba last weekend.

Police allege that about 3am on August 21 a vehicle containing a number of people attended an address in Yamba commenced throwing bottles at the house, which allegedly resulted in a physical altercation between the groups.

During the second altercation it’s alleged up to two machetes were produced, and a 47-year-old male was assaulted, suffering significant lacerations to his hand and arm.

The victim was taken to Maclean District Hospital before he was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment

Today officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District made two arrests in connection to the alleged violent assault.

An 18-year-old male from Yamba has been charged with use offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence, reckless wounding and breach of bail. He has been refused bail to appear at Grafton Local Court on September 21, 2020.

A second 18-year-old male, also from Yamba, has been charged with two counts of use offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been granted conditional bail to attend Maclean Local Court on October 1, 2020.

Grafton Daily Examiner

