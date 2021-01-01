Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire crews battle a house fire in South Grafton on New Year's Day
Fire crews battle a house fire in South Grafton on New Year's Day
Crime

ARRESTS: Two charged after dramatic house fire

Adam Hourigan
1st Jan 2021 5:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a man and a teenager amid dramatic scenes at a house fire in South Grafton early New Year’s Eve morning.

The men were arrested after police and emergency services were allegedly abused while responding to the house fire in Angophora Way, which began around 3.50am on January 1.

The occupants of the home woke to find smoke filling the residence.

Witnesses told police a 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman passed their two-year-old son out a window to a bystander, along with personal possessions, before escaping the house.

Shortly after, emergency services arrived at the scene and the occupants were taken to Grafton Base Hospital suffering from shock and smoke inhalation.

As officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District attempted to evacuate neighbouring houses, they were allegedly repeatedly threatened and abused by a several people.

The skeleton of a house in South Grafton that was destroyed by fire on New Year’s Day
The skeleton of a house in South Grafton that was destroyed by fire on New Year’s Day

NSW Fire and Rescue attempts to extinguish the fire were also hampered.

A 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy – known to each other – were arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station.

The man was charged with wilfully obstruct officer in execution of duty, and assault officer in execution of duty.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear at Grafton Local Court on Monday January 25.

The teen was charged with hinder/obstruct member of fire brigade in execution of function, possess prohibited drug, resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty, and use offensive language in/near public place/school.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear at the Grafton Children’s Court on Friday February 12.

A crime scene has been established at the house and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fire are continuing.

house fire south grafton fire and rescue south grafton house fire
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Failure to use indicator allegedly leads police to drug bust

        Premium Content Failure to use indicator allegedly leads police to drug bust

        News A man has been charged after allegedly drug-driving while carrying almost $22,000 and drugs in his car.

        VALE: Remembering those we lost in 2020

        Premium Content VALE: Remembering those we lost in 2020

        News We take a look back at some prominent Clarence Valley residents who died last...

        South Grafton house fire under police investigation

        Premium Content South Grafton house fire under police investigation

        News ‘By the time we got there the house was totally engulfed and flames were coming out...

        REVEALED: Our huge returns on bottle and can collections

        Premium Content REVEALED: Our huge returns on bottle and can collections

        News New figures show just how much we’ve been drinking, and while it might only return...