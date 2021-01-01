ARRESTS: Two charged after dramatic house fire

Fire crews battle a house fire in South Grafton on New Year's Day

POLICE have charged a man and a teenager amid dramatic scenes at a house fire in South Grafton early New Year’s Eve morning.



The men were arrested after police and emergency services were allegedly abused while responding to the house fire in Angophora Way, which began around 3.50am on January 1.



The occupants of the home woke to find smoke filling the residence.

Witnesses told police a 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman passed their two-year-old son out a window to a bystander, along with personal possessions, before escaping the house.



Shortly after, emergency services arrived at the scene and the occupants were taken to Grafton Base Hospital suffering from shock and smoke inhalation.

As officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District attempted to evacuate neighbouring houses, they were allegedly repeatedly threatened and abused by a several people.

The skeleton of a house in South Grafton that was destroyed by fire on New Year’s Day

NSW Fire and Rescue attempts to extinguish the fire were also hampered.

A 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy – known to each other – were arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station.

The man was charged with wilfully obstruct officer in execution of duty, and assault officer in execution of duty.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear at Grafton Local Court on Monday January 25.



The teen was charged with hinder/obstruct member of fire brigade in execution of function, possess prohibited drug, resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty, and use offensive language in/near public place/school.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear at the Grafton Children’s Court on Friday February 12.



A crime scene has been established at the house and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fire are continuing.