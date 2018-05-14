Menu
An airplane flies over the stadium with a message to Arsene Wenger
Soccer

‘Two faced b******’: Gunners’ Wenger tribute slammed

by Dave Fraser
14th May 2018 7:46 AM

ARSENAL'S tribute to Arsene Wenger backfired on Sunday, as a "Merci Arsene" banner that flew over the Huddersfield game was mocked by the home fans.

Gunners supporters flew TWO banners over the John Smith's Stadium in honour of the departing boss.

Wenger announced he would be leaving Arsenal after 22 years last month, with tributes pouring in ever since.

The first banner over Huddersfield read "Merci Arsene, we'll miss you too" while the second read "#OneArseneWenger - Arsenal legend".

But ruthless Huddersfield fans were in no mood to play along, chanting: "You wanted him out, you wanted him out... you two-faced b******s, you wanted him out."

It is fair to say Arsenal fans have been somewhat misty eyed in the past few weeks after Wenger announced he would leave.

Fans hold a sign as a tribute to Arsene Wenger
Many fans have spent the past year or two on his back - and longer in some cases, with the club failing to win the Premier League since 2003-04.

Wenger has also been the subject of many a protest in the past 18 months too.

In March 2017, disgruntled Gunners fans flew a "No Contract #WengerOut" banner over the Hawthorns during the game with West Brom.

 

Wenger went on to receive a two-year contract shortly after, but within a year, he had announced his plan to leave - with Gooners welling up at the thought of life post-Arsene.

Ahead of the game though, Huddersfield paid their own classy tribute to Wenger.

On the electronic hoardings, they flashed up the message: "Merci Arsene, from everyone at Huddersfield."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission

