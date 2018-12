A fire in Central Queensland this year

A MAN accused of deliberately lighting a fire at Bouldercombe on Saturday morning was still in hospital when his matters were mentioned in court yesterday.

The 27-year-old Rockhampton man allegedly lit a grass fire beside the Burnett Highway about 11.30am.

He was arrested following information from the public.

The Rural Fire Brigade, police and community members worked together to extinguish the fire.