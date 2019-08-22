Art battle set to light up festival

TOP GEAR: Melissa Croucher at the entrance to Jabour Park with two French bulldogs, Mercedes & Porsche and a 1969 Peugeot 404 owned by Club President, Doug Clarke.

TOP GEAR: Melissa Croucher at the entrance to Jabour Park with two French bulldogs, Mercedes & Porsche and a 1969 Peugeot 404 owned by Club President, Doug Clarke. Kim Dahl

WHAT do you do when you have an old Mercedes van in the backyard?

You turn it into a work of art of course.

On Saturday Jabour Park will be the scene of an epic battle between Clarence Valley artists Kade Valja and Matthew Price as part of the Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club's 3rd annual Motorfest.

Each artist will spray-paint one side of the van, with the winner to be decided by the public.

Held over the weekend, Motorfest showcases a bevy of beautiful vehicles ranging from a 1929 Dodge Victory Six to a FX Holden Ute, along with live bands and an art exhibition featuring works from South Grafton High and Grafton High students.

"There will be a people's choice award to find the best artwork and then they will be auctioned off by Grafton's premier auctioneer, Kim Dahl.” Motorfest's Cheryl Benn said.

For those who enjoy dressing up there will be a Fashions on The Field competition on Saturday at 11am with the announcement of the winner coming at 1pm.

Models: Kade Valja (Flowspace Gallery & Studios) & Meg Lucas. Kade will be part of the Art Battle taking place at Motorfest on Saturday 24th August from 12:00pm. Car: FX Holden Ute owned by Graham Benn Location: Mural painted by Kade Valja at Headspace, Grafton Kim Dahl

The Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club will also be holding a truck show and shine and Ms Benn said there would be something to suit everyone over the course of the two days.

"There will be fun activities for the kids and plenty of demonstrations by local community groups and people can browse over 30 market stalls and enjoy delicious food and drinks,” she said.

"We have a wonderful program of entertainment and people can do everything from line dancing to Zumba.”

Motorfest will be held at Jabour Park, Minden St, South Grafton on August 24-25.