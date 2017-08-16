Art Club kids impress at show

COLOURFUL CLASS: Grafton Art Club junior members had success at the Bentley Art Prize, including youth section winner Matthew Hoade (front centre).

GRAFTON Art Club youth artists downed brushes during their Monday Get Creative Art workshop to congratulate fellow member Matthew Hoade, who won champion boy primary section at the Bentley Art Show with his exquisite charcoal drawing of a banksia pod.

Two other club members were successful, with youth member Julia Green winning the adult drawing section with her portrait of Troy Cassar-Daley, and her sister Annabelle Green placing second in the student art prize.

Tutor Rhondella Hyde said it was a marvellous result for the young artists of Grafton.

"I was thrilled at the passion that the young students had to share

with other potential artists for the future,” Ms Hyde said.

"It shows the potential of the young artists of the Clarence Valley.”

The young artists are

now busy working on

pieces for the annual Grafton Art Club Jacaranda exhibition.

Ms Hyde said if any children wanted to join the club, details were at www.graftonartclub.net.