Art goes ahead at Grafton High

Elle Latham, 8 shows off her winning entry in the Primary - art other than painting category at Go Art in front of Lewis Ellem champion exhibit "Spooky Beach Vine" by Julie Mckenzie.

WALKING into the Grafton High School MPC this long weekend, the face of principal Peter South greets you at the door.

No, he's not doing any overtime, instead he is an award wining painting at this year's GO Art exhibition.

Held annually for the past five years, the portrait of Mr South, which won former overall winner Ashton Delnawaz second place in the oil section this year is one of more than 400 entries in the exhibition.

The overall champion and winner of the Lewis Ellem prize was awarded to Julie McKenzie with her oil painting of Spooky Beach vine.

"It's our largest amount of entries we've had in the five years of the exhibition,” organiser Richard Green said.

"Two-thirds of the art is from students, and the other third in open competition ,where we've had entries from as far away as Sydney and Brisbane.”

Mr Green said the exhibition, which acted as a fund raiser for the Grafton High School P&C, was an excellent way for students to be exhibited alongside open work, and was a valuable learning experience for their art education.

"And some of the work they have produced is excellent, and very varied, they've drawn from a lot of different areas,” he said.

The exhibition continues today, with many works available for purchase, and many genres represented.

"We've already sold a few paintings, and there's lots for people to come and look at,” Mr Green said.

"We even have a $1million version of "Graftonopoly” created by I Scream owner Jeff Smith that's attracted quite a lot of attention, with people standing around to see all the different local pieces.”