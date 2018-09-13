Art helps find peace in nature

LIZ SLATER'S new exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery explores her fondness for the natural beauty of the landscape that surrounds her in the Clarence Valley.

For the exhibition, the Gulmarrad artist immersed herself in nature to create the series of works for Undergrowth. In her artist talk, Ms Slater said her work has taken her on a physical and visual journey through national parks, forests in New South Wales and Queensland.

"The force of nature, the cycle of life - they are a spiritual communion where the natural world can remark on who you are. This is what I want to share... the strength, the power, the healing that nature can bring in the undergrowth,” she said.

"The Australian bush teaches me about the destruction of living things that can struggle by our interference. In some ways the boulders that erode, the wind that lifts off branches become a world of erosion. This erosion is aggressive, then, at other times, light catches moments when leaves glitter and dance, birds find rest and nature is beautiful again.

"Making art has become a personal process. What I have learnt during the process of painting for this exhibition is to keep doing the work rather than thinking whether it is good or not.

"I hope in seeing my paintings there is an engagement with the world around us, the here and now.”

Ms Slater's work is on show at the Grafton Regional Gallery.