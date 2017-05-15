Art pops up for hospital pictures

Yamba artist Jim Hourigan is using proceeds from a pop-up at sale to fund putting artworks into local hospitals.

YOU may have noticed a few low-flying birds on your latest grocery trip into Coles Yamba this week, but it's all for a good cause.

Yamba artist Jim Hourigan has created a pop-up gallery at the entrance of the supermarket to show off some of his wildlife and nature paintings, and the proceeds go towards spreading some good feelings to those who need it most.

Mr Hourigan has become part of a global Healing Photo Art project which puts nature photos into hospitals, and has so far brightened the walls of hospitals in Maclean, Ballina, Kyogle, Urbanville, Nimbin, Coffs Harbour and Dorrigo.

"The profits used cover the costs of the logisitics and delivery of getting the framed photos into the hospital,” Mr Hourigan said.

The idea started from an exhibition Mr Hourigan created after seeing the blank walls of the Lismore Oncology unit, and has now spread to many hospitals within the area.

"The reports we get from what people who see the art from where they are being treated, that's worth more than any amount of money I could make from the pictures,” he said.

”The local Coles here have been excellent in letting me use the space. They're very well known for the charity work they already do, so I appreciate them letting me be here.”