Art shows off a connection between duo

DYINDA DESIGNS: Frances Belle Parker has a new exhibition with her cousin Jessica Birk at Ferry Park, Maclean.

DYINDA DESIGNS: Frances Belle Parker has a new exhibition with her cousin Jessica Birk at Ferry Park, Maclean. Contributed

ABORIGINAL artists and cousins Jessica Birk and Frances Belle Parker come together in the colourful new creations of Dyinda Designs.

'Dyinda' (Jinda) meaning sister in Yaygirr, a word that defined their kinship connections; has inspired these two 'sisters' to combine forces.

They design objects that celebrate their connection to Yaegl country, its language and their family.

They also create colourful but sophisticated limited edition designs that evoke memories of their own artistic styles.

Dyinda Designs include a range of beautiful and functional objects printed onto and made with quality fabric and card:

Limited edition high quality gift cards

100 per cent linen tea towels

100 per cent linen cushion covers

100 per cent silk scarves

Cotton tote bags

Jute tote bags

Screen printed tees

Art prints

Quality products made with love, most sewn and printed on Yaegl country in Northern New South Wales.

Frances and Jessica aim to celebrate and support local business - but also to make their art accessible through the current and future creations of Dyinda Designs.