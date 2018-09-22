Art world still surprises Pat after 40 years

WITH one of her watercolours hanging next to renowned Australian painter Fred Williams in the Art Gallery of NSW, then mathematics teacher Pat Jenkins thought it was time to concentrate on her art passion.

"I thought, if I can get a watercolour in the leading galley in the country next to Fred, I'm okay. I can get by,” she laughed.

"I had a lot of illness, but after it all, I just threw it all in and started painting. I thought 'I don't care if I don't eat'.”

Ms Jenkins fitted a lot in between times, managing motels and even working as a 'checkout chick' in a supermarket they sold to current SPAR owners the Littles.

In that period, Ms Jenkins, now 85 years old, has become one of the most well-known and prolific artists of the Clarence Valley.

It still came as a shock to her to find out she was a finalist in the 2018 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Exhibition.

"I've entered every year, and I didn't think this one would get in,” she said.

"It's done in my very realistic style, not just with charcoal, but mostly with an eraser... it gives it a fluorescent feel almost, and many people say they can just walk right through my work.”

Ms Jenkins doesn't restrict herself to drawing, using whatever medium comes to hand and mind when she begins her work.

"I have no idea what I'm going to do. I use oils, I use acrylics, I use watercolours, pencil - anything really,” she said.

"The thing is, I might not do art for two months, but my head never stops painting.

"I get such an excitement of putting two strokes on the page and all of a sudden you've got a three-dimensional thing - you get a lot of satisfaction from creating something beautiful.”