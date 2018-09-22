Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CONCENTRATION: Maclean artist Pat Jenkins works on an artwork.
CONCENTRATION: Maclean artist Pat Jenkins works on an artwork. Adam Hourigan
Art & Theatre

Art world still surprises Pat after 40 years

Adam Hourigan
by
22nd Sep 2018 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH one of her watercolours hanging next to renowned Australian painter Fred Williams in the Art Gallery of NSW, then mathematics teacher Pat Jenkins thought it was time to concentrate on her art passion.

"I thought, if I can get a watercolour in the leading galley in the country next to Fred, I'm okay. I can get by,” she laughed.

"I had a lot of illness, but after it all, I just threw it all in and started painting. I thought 'I don't care if I don't eat'.”

Ms Jenkins fitted a lot in between times, managing motels and even working as a 'checkout chick' in a supermarket they sold to current SPAR owners the Littles.

In that period, Ms Jenkins, now 85 years old, has become one of the most well-known and prolific artists of the Clarence Valley.

It still came as a shock to her to find out she was a finalist in the 2018 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Exhibition.

"I've entered every year, and I didn't think this one would get in,” she said.

"It's done in my very realistic style, not just with charcoal, but mostly with an eraser... it gives it a fluorescent feel almost, and many people say they can just walk right through my work.”

Ms Jenkins doesn't restrict herself to drawing, using whatever medium comes to hand and mind when she begins her work.

"I have no idea what I'm going to do. I use oils, I use acrylics, I use watercolours, pencil - anything really,” she said.

"The thing is, I might not do art for two months, but my head never stops painting.

"I get such an excitement of putting two strokes on the page and all of a sudden you've got a three-dimensional thing - you get a lot of satisfaction from creating something beautiful.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Landcare and students work together to feed our koalas

    Landcare and students work together to feed our koalas

    Community Lawrence Landcare and Lawrence Public School join forces to plant 120 trees

    • 22nd Sep 2018 10:00 AM
    Future bright as Clarence schools clinch state glory

    premium_icon Future bright as Clarence schools clinch state glory

    Hockey WESTLAWN proud as girls and boys reach knock-out finals.

    CHASING DREAMS: Brothers make giant leap in the ring

    premium_icon CHASING DREAMS: Brothers make giant leap in the ring

    Boxing COTTEN brothers chasing glory in professional fight debuts.

    Who made the cut in our $40,000 art prize and why

    premium_icon Who made the cut in our $40,000 art prize and why

    Art & Theatre JADA finalists some of country's best contemporary artists

    Local Partners