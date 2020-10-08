ARTEFACTS: 2020 JADA winner celebrated

Ken DONE, Bungle Bungle VI 1999 Ed. 53 of 99. Screen print on paper, 25 x 40cm. Donated through the Australian Government's Cultural Gifts Program by Ken Done

From the collection

Ken Done

Bungle Bungle VI 1999 Ed. 53 of 99

Screen print on paper

25 x 40cm

Donated through the Australian Government’s Cultural Gifts Program by Ken Done

THE piece Bungle Bungle VI is one of 143 prints gifted to the gallery by the artist in 2008. This is a significant collection that represents the majority of prints the artist has created. Most of the prints are screen-prints with the remaining being lithographs and digital prints. The collection reflects Ken’s activities and interests at their time of creation.

The prints are just one part of Ken Done’s practice. His activities have included collaborating with Havaianas to create reef inspired footwear with proceeds going towards saving the Great Barrier Reef, talking at the 2016 Sydney Design Festival, being an ambassador for Taronga Zoo and presenting an exhibition that was inspired by a trip to the Antarctica Peninsula in support of the McGrath Foundation.

And the Winner Is!

IT IS with great pleasure that the Grafton Regional Gallery presents the 2020 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award, especially in these challenging times. The JADA is the Gallery’s flagship biennial art prize graciously sponsored by the Friends of Grafton Gallery.

The JADA celebrates drawing in all its forms, from the expressive and the abstract, to hyper-realism that is beyond belief. The works evoke a poetic and emotional response to our environment and the human condition. Many of the finalists selected, question and challenge the notion of the traditional drawing, while others provide a contemporary perspective that reinvigorate those traditions.

In 2020 that tradition of excellence continues with 56 artists selected from a record 659 entries for the exhibition which celebrates Australian contemporary drawing at its finest.

This year Peter McKay, Curatorial Manager of Australian Art at Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art was invited to judge the finalist’s to select the winner and recommend works to acquire for the Gallery’s collection of contemporary drawing.

It is with great anticipation and excitement that Peter selected Teo Treloar’s work titled This is Impermanence 2019, a graphite pencil drawing that reflects on multiple ideas, including Teo’s own experience with depression and anxiety, contemporary concepts of masculinity, the master engravings of Albrecht Durer, and the existential literature of Franz Kafka.

Teo Treloar, This is Impermanence, 2019. Graphite pencil on paper. Courtesy of the artist and Andrew Baker Art Dealer

The drawings are intended to present a speculative visual platform for viewers to engage with, allowing them to deconstruct the image and find meaning on their own terms. Teo’s drawing is a manifestation of these experiences and ideas.

Peter recommended two works to be acquired and these are:

Sarah Tomasetti’s work titled Kailash North Face IV 2019. The surface of the work Kailash North Face IV is constructed from lime and marble dust with a length of muslin laid beneath to allow the fresco ‘skin’ to be detached from the wall once cured. The curing process continues over the first days and weeks, allowing different marks to be made as it hardens, so the rock face is by turns brushed, drawn and finally etched from the working surface. The muslin threads at the edge of the work echo the prayer flags that crisscross the landscape along the pilgrimage route at the base of this most sacred of peaks on the Tibetan Plateau.

Sarah Tomasetti, Kailash North Face IV, 2019. Oil, graphite and incision on fresco plaster. Courtesy of the artist and Australian Galleries Melbourne and Sydney

Noel McKenna’s work titled Hamlet 2020. This work is about a particular breed of dog, the French Bulldog, which is a very popular and expensive breed. They have a lot of health problems – breathing and leg joints, arthritis as they age – due to overbreeding to achieve their particular look. Hamlet is the name of a local French Bulldog from Noel’s neighbourhood.

Noel McKenna, Hamlet, 2019. Ink on paper. Courtesy of the artist and Darren Knight Gallery, Sydney.

The exhibition will be on display until November 22 2020 and the gallery will be open seven days a week excluding public holidays during this period from 10am to 3pm. Entry to the gallery is by donation.