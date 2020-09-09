Collection Highlight

Leonie Lane

Diver (pictured above)

Digital print on aluminium

20 x 35cm

Purchased 2007

Regional Collection

Leonie Lane was one of the artists in an exhibition titled Aberrant Play. Her work titled Diver is part of a series of works that examine her personal environment and its history. This contemporary print explores how our identity is formed by where you have lived and now live.

Diver was created after the artist canoed down the Wilson River in the Lismore area, from her home downstream to her place of childhood. It captures the fluid nature of the river, its timelessness and its beauty that is seen when you dive.

In this exhibition, the artist installed a series of prints and relief sculpture. This installation examined the history of her studio, revealing the various stories contained in what was once a barn, whose historic structure revealed quite a few configurations.

Leonie Lane is a graphic designer/visual artist who teaches digital art and design and works as a freelance designer from her Clunes studio.

Artefacts

Brighten up your spring with Operation Art and Now & then by Pat Jenkins.

Every year schools across New South Wales are invited to participate in Operation Art, an initiative of The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in association with the New South Wales Department of Education. The Operation Art program provides a forum for schools and students to demonstrate their visual arts achievements through exhibitions at the Armory Gallery, Sydney Olympic Park and the Art Gallery of New South Wales. In Now & Then Pat Jenkins presents a selection of recent work that explores her passion for the natural beauty of the Clarence Valley and storytelling. Pat has enjoyed a lifelong love of botany and the Australian bush led from exquisite flower pieces to later observations of environmental niches such as those one finds in rainforests and gorges.

Lily Plum, Meow Meow, Year 3 Booligal Public School

Summer Sensations Artist Call Out

Submissions are now open for the Gallery’s annual Summer Sensations exhibition. The exhibition showcases artwork across all mediums and features artwork from emerging and established artists Clarence Valley artists.

Summer Sensations was inspired by the Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts, London. The Summer Exhibition has been running continuously since 1769 and is the world’s largest open submission art show and brings together art in all mediums – prints and paintings, film, photography, sculpture, architectural works and more – by leading artists, Royal Academicians and household names as well as new and emerging talent.

Summer Sensations will be on display in Prentice House from 27 November 2020 – 1 January 2021. Visit https://graftongallery.nsw.gov.au/summer-sensations--43 to book.

Be part of the Adaption Project at Sculpture by the Sea

Grafton Regional Gallery have secured an exclusive opportunity with Goldberg Aberline Studio to help create an amazing inflatable sculpture for the upcoming exhibition on the walk between the iconic Bondi and Tamarama beaches.

GAS studio has selected four Regional Galleries to make history with the ‘Adaptation’ project. Conceived by Maurice Goldberg and Matthew Aberline, this project explores how collaboration in the age of Covid, can happen online - in new and amazing ways. “Together we will create one work for Tamarama Beach - the heart of Sculpture by the Sea”.

We are looking for creatives from the Clarence to join with GAS to develop the fabrics and prints within the structure of ‘Adaptation’. Join the live, online, Creative Chill-Session Workshops to experience creativity in a fun, uplifting way - using a variety of methods to create abstract art... no experience necessary. Workshop places are limited, cost $15 all materials provided. Register you interest now by emailing gallery@clarence.nsw.gov.au to reserve your place. Workshops tickets will be available from Tuesday 1 September.