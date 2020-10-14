ARTEFACTS: Call out for summer sensations

Collection Highlights

Sandra TAYLOR

Long Distance Swimmer

Ceramic 44 x 42 x 16 cm

Purchased 2016

A few years ago, the gallery bought Sandra Taylor's sculpture 'Long Distance Swimmer' as an important addition to the regional collection. 'Long Distance Swimmer' features two figures: one swimming in a hillside pool, another looking out from a set of stairs, and an abstract house and tree set in the landscape.

After graduating from East Sydney Technical College in the 1960s Sandra Taylor has worked across ceramics and sculpture and more recently in painting and drawing. Her work is held in many public collections across Australia, including the Powerhouse Museum, Sydney, National Gallery of Victoria and the Queensland Art Gallery. The artist lives and works in Coraki, Northern NSW.

Sandra's ceramics are painted and modelled narratives of Australian life. Her work takes observations from our culture, and creates them into artworks that present us with aspects of life many of us are familiar with. Over the years Sandra has made these observations through metaphors as diverse as pigs, palm trees, dogs, cattle, houses, swimming pools and pencil pines.

Artefacts

The wonderful Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA) is currently brightening up the Gallery. The JADA is the gallery's flagship biennial art prize graciously sponsored by the Friends of Grafton Gallery and continues to celebrate Australian contemporary drawing at its finest..

Some works on display at the JADA exhibition

The JADA celebrates drawing in all its forms. From the expressive and the abstract, to the hyper-realism that is beyond belief, the works evoke a poetic and emotional response to our environment and the human condition. Many of the finalists selected question and challenge the notion of the traditional drawing, while others provide a contemporary perspective and reinvigorate those traditions.

This year that tradition of excellence continues with 56 artists selected from a record 659 entries for the exhibition which will continue its touring legacy, travelling to communities across Australia promoting contemporary drawing to regional audiences for the next two years.

Opportunities

Summer Sensations Artist Call Out

Submissions are now open for the Gallery's annual Summer Sensations exhibition. The exhibition showcases artwork across all mediums and features artwork from emerging and established artists Clarence Valley artists.

Summer Sensations was inspired by the Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts, London. The Summer Exhibition has been running continuously since 1769 and is the world's largest open submission art show and brings together art in all mediums - prints and paintings, film, photography, sculpture, architectural works and more - by leading artists, Royal Academicians and household names as well as new and emerging talent.

Summer Sensations will be on display in Prentice House from November 27 2020 - January 1 2021. Visit this link for information and to download a form.

Online Art After School - Paint & Draw with Cassandra Lyn-Palmer

October 29 -December 3

Learn about colour mixing, composition and scale, painting and drawing with lots of fun learning at your own pace online and with 3 live zoom sessions.

This purpose built online course encourages strong foundational skills in colour mixing, composition and scale, painting, drawing and more. Over 6 weeks you will learn how artworks are made and the basic skills and techniques to continue creating your own work at your own pace, in your own space.

Each week an online lesson will be emailed to you. Plus there will be 3 live zoom sessions to connect with your teacher and the rest of the class. In the zoom sessions there will be a small fun exercise. The cost is $100 or a NSW Creative Kids Voucher, all materials are included and can be collected from the Grafton Regional Gallery upon registration. To book visit Eventbrite.

Out & About

Spring is a great time for an art inspired road trip.

There are a number of exciting exhibitions on display at the Tweed Regional Gallery. For more information visit the Tweed Regional Gallery website.

Margaret Olley: Inspired

Margaret Olley was inspired by her extraordinary home studio for nearly fifty years. It was an ecosystem of art and life. She painted its interiors in changing light, as well as still life subjects selected from the collections of 'things' that filled each and every room.



During her lifetime, Olley and her home studio also inspired other artists - they painted and photographed her portrait, as well as her home studio.



This remarkable space, in the form of the re-creation at the Margaret Olley Art Centre, continues to inspire artists who undertake residencies in the Gallery's Nancy Fairfax Artist in Residence Studio.



This exhibition, drawn entirely from the Tweed Regional Gallery collection, includes interior and still life paintings by Olley, portraits of the artist and responses to her home studio by contemporary artists. On display until October 18.

Double Vision: Euan Macleod and Ron McBurnie

In early 2020, artists Euan Macleod and Ron McBurnie spent time in the Gallery's Nancy Fairfax Artist in Residency Studio. During their residency, the artists worked en plein air both on the Gallery grounds and across the surrounding region. The aim of this residency was to develop a body of work for an exhibition in the Friends Gallery in March 2020. On display until November 15.

Just Not Australian



Just Not Australian presents Australian practitioners at the forefront of national debate and practice. Drawing together 20 artists from diverse cultural backgrounds, their differing ideas and perspectives on nationhood coexist within this timely thematic show. Showcasing the common sensibilities of satire, larrikinism and resistance so as to present a broad exploration of race, place and belonging, Just Not Australian interrogates what it means to be Australian at this challenging point in time.



This exhibition was developed just prior to the official 250th anniversary celebrations for Captain Cook's first voyage to Australia. This is an opportunity to engage critically with this moment in Australia's colonial history and to examine the meaning of 'arrival' as a continuum within this country that has seen ongoing immigration historically and contemporaneously.



Artists include Abdul Abdullah, Hoda Afshar, Tony Albert, Cigdem Aydemir, Liam Benson, Eric Bridgeman, Jon Campbell, Karla Dickens, Fiona Foley, Gordon Hookey, Richard Lewer, Archie Moore, Vincent Namatjira, Nell, Joan Ross, Tony Schwensen, Raquel Ormella, Ryan Presley and artistic duo Soda Jerk.



Just Not Australian was curated by Artspace and developed in partnership with Sydney Festival and Museums & Galleries of NSW. The exhibition is touring nationally with Museums & Galleries of NSW. On display until November 8.