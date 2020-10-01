ARTEFACTS: Colours of the 60s

Collection Highlight

John WITZIG

Bob McTavish and the ’48 Holden 1966

Digital print

48 x 73cm

Regional Collection

John Witzig lives and works near Maclean. This beautiful print captures not only the early years of surfing on the east coast of Australia but also the colours of photography of the 1960s. Both are iconic and refer to changing realities of that time, the revolution in photography which become full colour, low cost, large scale and highly portable and the social changes among young people who were increasingly mobile and adventurous in exploring new lifestyle of surfing with its particular intrinsic values. This beautiful print offers a rare glimpse into this subculture of surfing, the idealistic and lusty surfing world of his friends.

JADA 2020

It is with great pleasure that the Grafton Regional Gallery presents the 2020 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award, especially in these challenging times. The JADA is the Gallery’s flagship biennial art prize graciously sponsored by the Friends of Grafton Gallery.

It is with great anticipation and excitement that the project develops every two years and, as the gallery expands in 2020, the JADA continues to celebrate Australian contemporary drawing at its finest.

This year that tradition of excellence continues with 56 artists selected from a record 659 entries for the exhibition. The exhibition will continue its touring legacy by travelling to communities across Australia and promoting contemporary drawing to regional audiences for the next two years.

The JADA celebrates drawing in all its forms. From the expressive and the abstract, to the hyper-realism that is beyond belief, the works evoke a poetic and emotional response to our environment and the human condition. Many of the finalists selected question and challenge the notion of the traditional drawing, while others provide a contemporary perspective and reinvigorate those traditions.

JADA Online opening

Join our host Rove McManus, Gallery Director, Niomi Sands and 2020 Judge, Peter McKay for the 2020 JADA exhibition opening and the announcement of the winner of the $35,000 acquisitive award.

When trying to think of the perfect host for our event; someone who has a passion for drawing, we couldn’t think of a better person than Rove.

We loved the Live Life Drawing #lifedrawinglive class he hosted on SBS Australia earlier this year and when we discovered he had studied a fine art degree we were sold!

We are so excited that he has agreed to share his passion for art and drawing with our regional audience and hope his popularity will encourage new converts to try their hand at mark making.

Finalists, Sponsors, members and guests are encouraged to gather safely at home with family and friends, dress up, pop some bubbles and mark the occasion online with us. The opening starts at 6pm on Friday October 2. To book you ticket for the online event visit Eventbrite.

Summer Sensations Artist Call Out

Submissions are now open for the Gallery’s annual Summer Sensations exhibition. The exhibition showcases artwork across all mediums and features artwork from emerging and established artists Clarence Valley artists.

Summer Sensations was inspired by the Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts, London. The Summer Exhibition has been running continuously since 1769 and is the world’s largest open submission art show and brings together art in all mediums – prints and paintings, film, photography, sculpture, architectural works and more – by leading artists, Royal Academicians and household names as well as new and emerging talent.

Summer Sensations will be on display in Prentice House from 27 November 2020 – 1 January 2021. Visit https://graftongallery.nsw.gov.au/summer-sensations--43 to book.

YOUR BIG IDEA

Arts Northern Rivers want to hear YOUR BIG IDEA. We are calling for proposals for ambitious ideas ready to be developed into contemporary arts projects. The winning idea will receive $5000 seed funding in addition to a tailored project development package. The winning project will be groundbreaking and have the ability to grab the attention of a local, national or international audience.

The winning project will receive $5000 seed funding and a tailored Project Development Package working closely with Arts Northern Rivers to hone their project ready for funding. This incubation phase which will leverage Arts Northern Rivers’ expertise and offer access to industry networks and expert know-how across various sectors. For more information visit www.yourbigideanr.com