ARTEFACTS: Connections to the landscape

Collection Highlight

Patrycia BUCKLAND

Nocturne 2005

Crayon and oil pastel on paper

53 x 44cm

Purchased 2005

Regional Collection

Grafton artist Patrycia Buckland is known locally for her paintings and drawings of the landscape. Her childhood was spent living in close proximity to Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park where she developed a strong connection to the Australian landscape.

Drawing is an essential and major part of her art practice. She considers her drawings to be finished statements, rather than studies for paintings. This commitment to drawing is a result of her early training with John Olsen at The Bakery Art School where there was an emphasis on the importance of drawing as a foundation to all other art skills. The discipline of life drawing and studies from nature formed the main structure of the classes at The Bakery.

Since moving to the North Coast Patrycia has been involved in art education alongside exhibiting in the Northern Rivers area. Her linear method using charcoal, conte and black ink translate into simplified forms that reference calligraphy.

The gallery holds five drawings in its regional collection by the artist. The first work, Peregrine’s Journey was an acquisition of the 1990 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award. Nocturne was purchased from an exhibition, The Chase, Patrycia and her sister Jenny Kitchener presented in October 2005 at the Grafton Regional Gallery. This was the first of three sister artist exhibitions held at the gallery.

The drawing is held in our regional collection one of the major developing collections of the gallery. The diverse collection reflects our region’s cultural identity and heritage. It holds the visual art history of our valley and surrounding regions.

Artefacts

This is the last week to view the wonderful ‘Now & Then’ by Pat Jenkins and ‘Operation Art’

In the exhibition ‘Now & Then’ Pat presents a selection of art work that explores her passion for the natural beauty of the Clarence Valley and storytelling. Pat describes her work as “Art to me is a way of conversation. I need to pass on the excitement, share the moment with those who enjoy seeing the world, from another’s point of view.

I choose to tell the ‘story’ by creating what appears to be reality. More often than not, I am telling the truth but exaggerating the more excitable bits. Often those bits are what others do not see, so this creates a feeling of great pleasure. My choice of subject is very random but it is always about light and its effects, and how we see things. I still love my life as an artist and when I am firing I can still do paintings that tell a story.”

Every year schools across New South Wales are invited to participate in ‘Operation Art’, an initiative of The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in association with the New South Wales Department of Education. This program encourages students to create artworks for children in hospital. It is an important visual arts exhibition that focuses on creating a positive environment to aid the healing and recovery process of young patients.

Over 800 artworks are submitted annually and a panel of judges selected these 50 artworks for the 2020 Touring Exhibition. These artworks were shown at the Art Gallery of NSW and will also be exhibited in various regional art galleries for a year before returning to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead to become part of their permanent collection where they will be hung on the walls alongside other artists of renown.

Opportunities

YOUR BIG IDEA

Arts Northern Rivers want to hear YOUR BIG IDEA. We are calling for proposals for ambitious ideas ready to be developed into contemporary arts projects. The winning idea will receive $5,000 seed funding in addition to a tailored project development package. The winning project will be groundbreaking and have the ability to grab the attention of a local, national or international audience.

The winning project will receive $5000 seed funding and a tailored Project Development Package working closely with Arts Northern Rivers to hone their project ready for funding. This incubation phase which will leverage Arts Northern Rivers’ expertise and offer access to industry networks and expert know-how across various sectors. For more information visit www.yourbigideanr.com

Carstairs Prize

The Carstairs Prize aims to support socially engaged art projects that embrace participatory and collaborative experiences, bring participants into active dialogue with the artist(s) in order to involve audiences beyond the art community.

The prize of $3000 is intended to contribute to artwork production costs to assist the successful applicant(s) to develop and present new work.

In recognition of the severe limitations in place due to physical distancing and the challenges this poses, we welcome proposals that consider the digital and virtual space as a valid and essential arena for collaborative artistic endeavour. Proposals may, but are not required to, explore collaborative arts practice in a time of pandemic and physical distancing.

Named after the Carstairs, the prize drew its name from an intriguing and eccentric blend of writers, poets, painters, pianists, and illustrators who immigrated to Australia from Fife, Scotland in the 19th century. Applications close October 25 for more information visit www.visualarts.net.au/nava-grants/