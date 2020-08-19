ARTEFACTS: Exciting exhibitions open at Regional Gallery

Collection Highlight

Pat Jenkins – White Bauhinias, 2009. Acrylic on canvas, purchased 2009, Lower Clarence Community Collection of Fine Art.

Pat Jenkins

White Bauhinias 2009

Acrylic on canvas

Purchased 2009

Lower Clarence Community Collection of Fine Art

This still life was selected from the annual exhibition presented by the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Association in 2009. The Lower Clarence Community Collection of Fine Art was established in 1984 and developed through the annual acquisition from Lower Clarence Arts & Crafts Prize. The acquisition of artworks from the annual prize was made possible by the sponsorship of the former Maclean Council from 1984 until 2003 and the Clarence Valley Council since 2004.

Work for the collection was selected by the judge of the prize until 1994 then by the Mayor and the general manager of the Maclean Council. Since 2004 with the amalgamation of the councils the selection has been made by the Director of the Grafton Regional Gallery and the Mayor of the Clarence Valley Council. The annual prize exhibition is held in early July each year and is open to all artists. Information on this year’s art prize is available from the Ferry Park Gallery in Maclean. The gallery is the major showcase of the work of the artists who are members of the LCACA.

This week the Gallery has two new exciting exhibitions opening Operation Art and Pat Jenkin: Recent Work.

Every year schools across New South Wales are invited to participate in Operation Art, an initiative of The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in association with the New South Wales Department of Education. This program encourages students to create artworks for children in hospital. It is an important visual arts exhibition that focuses on creating a positive environment to aid the healing and recovery process of young patients.

More than 800 artworks are submitted annually and a panel of judges selected these 50 artworks for the 2020 Touring Exhibition. These artworks were shown at the Art Gallery of NSW and will also be exhibited in various regional art galleries for a year before returning to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead to become part of their permanent collection where they will be hung on the walls alongside other artists of renown.

Pat Jenkins – Boulders and Grasstrees, 2018. Charcoal on museum board, courtesy of the artist.

In the exhibition Recent Work Pat presents a selection of art work that explores her passion for the natural beauty of the Clarence Valley and storytelling.

“Art to me is a way of conversation. I need to pass on the excitement, share the moment with those who enjoy seeing the world, from another’s point of view,” Pat says of her work.

“I choose to tell the ‘story’ by creating what appears to be reality. More often than not, I am telling the truth but exaggerating the more excitable bits. Often those bits are what others do not see, so this creates a feeling of great pleasure. My choice of subject is very random but it is always about light and its effects, and how we see things. I still love my life as an artist and when I am firing I can still do paintings that tell a story.”

Art Galleries from the comfort of your arm chair

This week we explore the National Gallery of Australia and Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art online. The NGA and GOMA take you on a journey of discovery where you can listen to artist talks, watch artist documentaries, create your own art and read about artists and the collection. Visit www.nga.gov.au and www.qagoma.qld.gov.au to explore the exciting world of art from home.

Father’s Day Fundraiser

The Gallery Foundation is offering supporters the chance to show their appreciation for Fathers and Father figures by purchasing a hamper containing luxury food and drink goodies. The hampers feature products sourced from the Clarence Valley and nearby Ballina. The selection includes beer from Sanctus and Seven Mile Brewing, Swagman Salt Macadamias from Grafton’s Amongst Gum Trees, Classic Barbecue Marinade and Emma’s Beetroot Relish from Yamba’s Nicholson Fine Foods and Carrs Peninsula Olives and Olive Oil. This fundraiser contributes to the Foundations current goal of raising the final $15,000 of their commitment to the fit-out stage of the Grafton Regional Gallery expansion, due for completion in early 2021

To place an order for a Father’s Day hamper and for details of the new fundraising initiatives, including the Foundation Supporters program, head to their website thegalleryfoundation.com.au.