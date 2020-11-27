ARTEFACTS: Exciting summer sensations

Collection Highlight

Peter BELLEW, Tuncester Track, 2007, Gouache, ink, charcoal and acrylic on paper, 125 x 160 cm, Acquisition of the 2008 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA), JADA Collection

London born, Lismore based artist Peter Bellew has a distinctive style. The loosely applied materials take abstract shapes that reveal an expressive landscape.

Tuncester Track, is a work from the series of disused railway. Peter explains this work in a short descriptive story.

"One fine summers day, in found myself in the tiny town of Bexhill without any transport. Not wanting to walk the highway, I decided to walk back to Lismore along the disused railway. Having driven through this countryside hundreds of times, it suddenly became apparent that the railway line was another artery across the landscape which offered a completely different viewpoint, visually, aurally and emotionally. Since 2005 I have been working on the theme of 'disused railway' as the focus of my art."

Artefacts

Summer Sensations exhibition install image from 2019

The exciting Summer Sensations opens this week at the Gallery

Summer Sensations celebrates the artists of the Clarence Valley and their wonderful creative contribution to the cultural vibrancy of the area. This open submission exhibition showcases artwork across all mediums and features artwork from emerging and established artists.

The exhibition Summer Sensations was inspired by the Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts, London. The Summer Exhibition that has been running continuously since 1769 is the world's largest open submission art show and brings together art in all mediums - prints and paintings, film, photography, sculpture, architectural works and more - by leading artists, Royal Academicians and household names as well as new and emerging talent. Grafton Regional Gallery is committed to supporting the artists of our region and Summer Sensations is the second exhibition in an ongoing annual project to celebrate local artists.

Opportunities

Arts Northern Rivers - First Nations Visual Arts Scholarship

Applications are open for an inaugural First Nations Visual Arts Scholarship. Delivered in partnership with the Byron School of Art (BSA), the scholarship will sponsor a First Nations artist to participate in a year-long Visual Arts Foundation Course. Designed to provide an extensive grounding in the Visual Arts, students will gain knowledge, skills and experience needed to form an integrated understanding of contemporary visual arts ideas and practices.

Attuned to the needs of individual students, the course is suitable to both emerging artists who wish to establish their practice and established artists who wish to refine or expand. The structured studio program incorporates approaches to a number of disciplines including drawing, painting, printmaking, 3D studies, installation practice, digital media, design principles, colour theory , art history and critical thinking. Closing date: Dec 18, 2020

This scholarship will be supported by Arts Northern Rivers Indigenous Visual Arts Industry Support (IVAIS) funding as well as the Arts Northern Rivers Gift Fund. Applications close December 18, visit www.byronschoolofart.com for more information.

Exhibition Call - Out Our Place

Grafton Regional Gallery invites local artists, makers, creatives and the art curious, to make their mark on the new gallery by contributing to Our Place: Celebrating the Clarence. Participants of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to share their experiences of the region through any medium on canvas boards supplied by the gallery.

To take part in this unique opportunity, any interested artists are asked to collect a canvas board from the gallery during opening hours, 10.00am and 3.00pm, 16 November 2020 - 23 December 2020. To be included in Our Place: Celebrating the Clarence artists must return their finished canvas boards to the gallery between 9.00am and 4.00pm Wednesday 20th to Friday 22nd January 2021.