ARTEFACTS: Exploration of childhood

Collection Highlight

Suzanne ARCHER

Feeling the boy 1987

mixed media on paper

67 x 101cm

Winner of the 1987 Jacaranda Art Prize

Jacaranda Art Society Collection

Feeling the boy is the winner of the Jacaranda Art Prize held in 1987. Well-known Australian artist Guy Warren, as judge of the 1987 Jacaranda Art Prize, awarded this expressive work which explores the artist’s experience of her pregnancy. Like her work of this time, Feeling the boy was centred around her personal experiences and was created in series or bodies of works. Linear markings created in graphite, ink, pen and wash, oil pastel and pencil construct images triggered by sound, sensation and smell. The images or marks are part of the artist’s personal visual language and can be seen throughout this series of works that developed from the artist’s initial exploration of her childhood in the early 1980s.

The drawing Feeling the boy towards painting, it is a fusion of medium. This is indicative of the late 1980s when the boundaries between areas of artistic practice were becoming more indistinct. Feeling the boy was part of the Jacaranda Art Society Collection, one of the founding collections of the Grafton Regional Gallery, which was gifted in 1988 with the establishment of the gallery by the Jacaranda Art Society.

Suzanne Archer was born in Surrey, UK and studied at the Sutton School of Art (1964). She arrived in Australia in 1965 and is based in the Wedderburn region of New South Wales. Archer has exhibited regularly since the late 1960s and is a recipient of the Wynne Prize (1994), the Dobell Prize (2010), the Kedumba Drawing Prize (2010) and the Eutick Memorial Still Life Award (2018). She has undertaken residencies at Greene Street Studio, New York; Power Studio at Cite Internationale, Paris and Redgate Residency, Beijing. Career surveys have been held at the Macquarie University Art Museum, Sydney (2016) and Campbelltown Arts Centre, Campbelltown (2019). Archer’s work is held in the collections of the National Gallery of Australia, the National Gallery of Victoria, the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Artbank as well as significant regional and tertiary institutions.

Artefacts

The Gallery currently has two fabulous exhibitions on display Woven Dreams by Kylie Caldwell and Crossing The Clarence. Bundjalung artist Kylie Caldwell is an ardent weaver and fibre artist, interested in reviving and pursuing traditional cultural practices that her ancestors have used over thousands of years. This exhibition presents a selection of recent artworks that develop traditional weaving through both the ancient form and contemporary artistry to represent an enduring Bundjalung identity. Crossing the Clarence celebrates the beauty and engineering excellence represented through major capital works over the Clarence River. This exhibition is the final instalment of the Bridges Project and features new work by Curt Edwards, Eoin McSwan and Danielle Gorogo.

Dreamboard, 2020 (Kylie Caldwell)

Gallery Events

Make & Draw for Creative Kids Yr 3 – Y 6

Kerrie Howland guides creative kids from Yr3 – Yr6 during this online course with drawing, mixed media, origami, watercolours and 3D work.

A purpose built online course over six weeks, it is designed to encourage primary students to create individual artworks using a variety of mixed media art materials and methods. Students will explore a variety of drawing techniques to express their own ideas and creativity and then continue to complete art works using a variety of methods e.g. origami, clay modelling and watercolours.

Kerrie will guide students through the six session program, and it includes three live zoom sessions which will connect students with their teacher and the rest of the class. All sessions provide practical demonstrations on each activity. Students will be able to learn at their own pace, in their own space with each session taking approximately one hour.

Cost is $100 or a NSW Creative Kids Voucher which covers all sessions and includes materials packed and ready for collection from Grafton Regional Gallery upon registration. Book your tickets at Eventbrite.

Art experiences from the comfort of your arm chair

Google Street Art Project

The Google Street Art Project provides a platform via Google where you can view some of the world’s most amazing street art. Street art occupies a bit of a no man’s land between the public realm and the gallery, transforming the urban space into something of an ephemeral outdoor art museum. Street art can offer a window into the culture, history, activism and movements of a society.

Google Street Art Project has attempted to capture street art in destinations like Buenos Aires and Berlin, as well as showcasing street art collections like that of Widewalls, and documenting street art festivals such as The Millerntor Gallery in Hamburg. Some of the walls, cities and projects that appear on the Street Art Project even come with audio guides that tell you the stories behind the walls. Visit streetart.withgoogle.com to take an exciting tour of street art from across the globe.