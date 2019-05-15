ARTEFACTS: Four exhibitions not to be missed

IT'S your final chance to see four outstanding exhibitions celebrating creativity in the Clarence.

HEADWATERS:

In this outstanding exhibition Clarence Valley artists have embarked on a three-year project that responds to the natural beauty of the Clarence River and its surrounding environment. Members of the group submerged themselves in the landscape of the headwaters of the Clarence River over a number of field trips to the Clarence River Wilderness Lodge near Tabulam. During each visit the artists developed a relationship with the landscape by researching and documenting their experiences in their individual practice methods to create a sense of place that inspired the body of work in this exhibition.

The resulting exhibition HEADwaters is a mesmerising tribute to the grandeur of the Clarence River and features painting, works on paper, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture and performance by artists Theresa Edwina Brook, Margot Grant, Malcolm King, Julie McKenzie, Fiona Nicholls, Annie Roberts, and Jade Dewi Tyas Tunggal.

BIKE TOWN

is a collaboration between Cast Net Productions, Clarence River Historical Society, the Grafton Cycle Club, local artists and Grafton Regional Gallery capturing Grafton's long and intriguing cycling history through animation, community engagement and artists' talk to connect communities and heritage.

Cast Net Productions gained funding through the NSW Department of Environment and Heritage, which enabled the production of the Bike Town project in collaboration with local curator and animation artist Cass Samms, visual artist Rochelle Summerfield, composer Craig Freeman, metalworker Tracy Pateman, actor Meg Lucas, and was mentored by Elka Kerkhofs (animation) and Jill Moonie (story).

Through their research and community engagement for Bike Town, the project team has discovered so much more than it had anticipated and this history is shared with the wider community through the exhibition

DEX: BEST OF 2018

is the annual retrospective of photographic work journalists and photojournalists of local newspaper, The Daily Examiner. This exhibition explores and documents the hard news, sport and the many stories and personalities over the past year as captured by Lesley Apps, Caitlan Charles, Matthew Elkerton and Adam Hourigan. The photographs in this exhibition present just a few of the thousands of stories The Daily Examiner covers and the people they meet each year.

INFOCUS:

This community photographic competition provides a glimpse into life in the Clarence Valley through the eyes of the community. This year's theme was 'Clarence Valley Postcards' and nearly 200 entries were judged by local photographers Adam Hourigan, Debrah Novak and Simon Hughes. The winning entries are displayed in the gallery courtyard during the current exhibition period. This is the seventh annual community photo competition presented by Clarence Valley Council.

Upcoming gallery events

2019 Art in the Paddock: Yulgilbar Castle

The Gallery Foundation is excited to be presenting the popular Art in the Paddock at Yulgilbar Castle on Sunday, June 2. We are calling for artists and artisans to be involved in the creative market as part of this delightful gathering in this Clarence Valley historical landmark. Artworks will be set up in the shady gardens around the castle. The day is a great way to market and sell your work to new audiences.

The Art in the Paddock market is particularly suited to sculpture, craftwork, cards, ceramics, glass and timber work; that said, they have had sales of paintings, photographs, drawings and prints at each previous event.

This special day includes a program of live music, two high tea sittings, a barbecue with a vegetarian option and a gluten free option, a lemonade stall, a coffee van, Yulgilbar Archive Tours and Sketch House Tours. Visit Art in the Paddock on Eventbrite to book a spot, and once you are booked in you will be sent directions, site plans and programs for the day.

Out & About

Australia's most extraordinary art event

The Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes is an annual exhibition eagerly anticipated by artists and audiences.

The Archibald Prize, first awarded in 1921, is Australia's favourite art award, and one of its most prestigious. Awarded to the best portrait painting, it's a who's who of Australian culture - from politicians to celebrities, sporting heroes to artists.

The Wynne Prize is awarded to the best landscape painting of Australian scenery, or figure sculpture, while the Sulman Prize is given to the best subject painting, genre painting or mural project in oil, acrylic, watercolour or mixed media.

Each year the trustees of the Art Gallery of NSW judge the Archibald and Wynne and invite an artist to judge the Sulman.

Visit the exhibition to vote for your favourite portrait in the ANZ People's Choice award before voting closes on August 11 and see the work of budding artists aged 5-18 on display in the Young Archies. It's on display until September 8. For more information and tickets visit artgallery.nsw .gov.au.

Opportunities

Creative Education at Yamba Art Space

Term two is full of creative activity at Yamba Art Space. The workshop space where artists, educators and students will be busy for making, creating and sharing skills. There are after-school workshops for students and weekly and weekend classes for adults. Visit yambaartspace.com for the full program of creative opportunities for all ages.

Artist's Tour - Sydney Cowper Art Gallery & Studio

Have a long weekend of sketching the urban landscape around the historical Rocks area plus a whole lot more with gallery owner Kerrie Bowles and tutor Harry Westera. The focus of this tour will be on easy, simplified sketches on the June long weekend from June 7 to June 10.

To book and for more information on the "Come Away With Us Art Tours”, visit cowperartgallery.com

The Grafton Regional Gallery is a cultural service of Clarence Valley Council. The gallery is located at 158 Fitzroy St, Grafton and is open daily from 10am to 4pm (public holidays may differ). Entry by gold coin donation.