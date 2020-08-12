ARTEFACTS: Get creative from home

Collection Highlight

David van Nunen

Coachwood Forest 1987

Acrylic on linen

183 x 184cm

Regional Collection

This large imposing painting is one of the largest paintings in the Grafton Regional Gallery’s collection.

It was purchased with funds from the Ministry of the Arts, and from the Jacaranda Art Society from the exhibition Artist/Tree held at the gallery from June 8-26, 1988. The inaugural director of the gallery, Julian Faigan, curated this exhibition that featured work by artists from or of the Clarence Valley.

It is one of the first works acquired by the gallery into its Regional Collection which consists of works that relate to the Clarence Valley and surrounding areas, by artists with district connections and by artists of the North Coast region. This collection identifies the gallery in the region of the Clarence Valley and creates a visual art history of the area.

David van Nunen was born in Grafton in 1952. After graduating from the National Art School in 1974 he obtained a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of New South Wales College of Fine Arts. Since 1974 the artist has held 25 solo exhibitions and participated in over 70 group exhibitions, won several awards and carried out many commissions. He exhibited regularly in Australia, America, Europe and Mexico and has been a guest lecturer at such institutions as Georgetown University, the National University in Mexico City and the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

His work is held in major public and private collections in Australia and overseas, including the National Gallery of Australia, the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney and the Stedlijk Museum, Amsterdam.

Crossing the Clarence exhibition, install image

Artefacts

This week is the last week to see Woven Dreams by Kylie Caldwell and Crossing The Clarence.

Bundjalung artist Kylie Caldwell is an ardent weaver and fibre artist, interested in reviving and pursuing traditional cultural practices that her ancestors have used over thousands of years.

This exhibition presents a selection of recent artworks that develop traditional weaving through both the ancient form and contemporary artistry to represent an enduring Bundjalung identity.

Crossing The Clarence celebrates the beauty and engineering excellence represented through major capital works over the Clarence River. This exhibition is the final instalment of the Bridges Project and features new work by Curt Edwards, Eoin McSwan and Danielle Gorogo.

Father’s Day Fundraiser

The Gallery Foundation is offering supporters the chance to show their appreciation for fathers and father figures by purchasing a hamper containing luxury food and drink goodies.

The hampers feature products sourced from the Clarence Valley and nearby Ballina.

The selection includes beer from Sanctus and Seven Mile Brewing, Swagman Salt Macadamias from Grafton’s among Gum Trees, Classic Barbecue Marinade and Emma’s Beetroot Relish from Yamba’s Nicholson Fine Foods and Carrs Peninsula Olives and Olive Oil.

This fundraiser contributes to the foundation’s current goal of raising the final $15,000 of their commitment to the fit-out stage of the Grafton Regional Gallery expansion, due for completion in early 2021.

To place an order for a Father’s Day hamper and for details of the new fundraising initiatives, including the Foundation Supporters program, head to their website thegalleryfoundation.com.au.

Art At Home

Get creative at home! The Art At Home page on the gallery’s website features creativeactivities for all ages developed by local artists.

The page features activities by Jaz Grady, a Drawing Birds with Biro workshop by Julianne Gosper and a Creature Feature portrait game by Kerrie Howland.

Keep a watch out for more creative activities from local artists and artists featured in the gallery’s collection.

Gallery fun doesn’t stop when the doors are closed. To find out more - visit our Learning page at www.graftongallery.nsw.gov.au.