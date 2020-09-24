ARTEFACTS: JADA is on its way!

Collection Highlight

Clem (Clement) Millward (b. 1929)

Blue-grey Landscape (Plumage) 1973

Oil on linen

104 x 135 cm

Jacaranda Art Society Collection

CLEM Millward was born in Melbourne in 1929, he is a contemporary of John Coburn, John Olsen and Kevin Connor. He studied art at the East Sydney Technical Collage and Julian Ashton Art School. After graduating in 1951, Millward spent four years studying in Romania. Teaching art from 1961 to 1985, he resigned from teaching to pursue his arts practice on a full-time basis. Millward’s work is held in many state and regional collections.

His work Blue-grey Landscape (Plumage) was awarded the winner of the 1973 Jacaranda Art Exhibition, judge Douglas Dundas stated that it was a beautiful example of landscape painting in the best Australian romantic tradition.

JADA is on its way!

THIS week the Gallery prepares for the Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA).

The JADA celebrates drawing in all its forms. From the expressive and the abstract, to the hyper-realism that is beyond belief, the works evoke a poetic and emotional response to our environment and the human condition.

Many of the finalists selected question and challenge the notion of the traditional drawing, while others provide a contemporary perspective and reinvigorate those traditions.

This year that tradition of excellence continues with 56 artists selected from a record 659 entries for the exhibition, which will continue its touring legacy, travelling to communities across Australia promoting contemporary drawing to regional audiences for the next two years.

The exhibition will open to the public on Saturday October 3.

The Gallery will be opening expanded hours for the duration of JADA, 10am – 3pm daily.

Summer Sensations Artist Call Out

SUBMISSIONS are now open for the Gallery’s annual Summer Sensations exhibition. The exhibition showcases artwork across all mediums and features artwork from emerging and established artists Clarence Valley artists.

Summer Sensations was inspired by the Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts, London. The Summer Exhibition has been running continuously since 1769 and is the world’s largest open submission art show and brings together art in all mediums – prints and paintings, film, photography, sculpture, architectural works and more – by leading artists, Royal Academicians and household names as well as new and emerging talent.

Summer Sensations will be on display in Prentice House from 27 November 2020 – 1 January 2021. Visit https://graftongallery.nsw.gov.au/summer-sensations--43 to book.

YOUR BIG IDEA

ARTS Northern Rivers want to hear YOUR BIG IDEA. We are calling for proposals for ambitious ideas ready to be developed into contemporary arts projects. The winning idea will receive $5,000 seed funding in addition to a tailored project development package. The winning project will be groundbreaking and have the ability to grab the attention of a local, national or international audience.

The winning project will receive $5000 seed funding and a tailored Project Development Package working closely with Arts Northern Rivers to hone their project ready for funding. This incubation phase which will leverage Arts Northern Rivers’ expertise and offer access to industry networks and expert know-how across various sectors. For more information visit www.yourbigideanr.com