Artefacts: two new exhibitions to brighten up your winter

Collection Highlight

John van der Kolk

Siren # 7 2010

Cedar, sally wattle and Silky Oak

58 x 43.5 x 28.5cm

Purchased 2010

This beautiful wooden sculpture was purchased from the artist at his studio at Woolgoolga.

John was born in Sydney in 1959 and introduced to art at an early age. His parents were both conservators/restorers in various art galleries around Sydney. He trained as an industrial designer/patternmaker in the plastics industry.

John began sculpting full time after moving to the mid north coast in 1990, his work ranges from traditional representational figurative pieces to the abstracted and whimsical.

His fascination with sculpture or an object rather than an image leased to work ranging from figurative to the abstract. He shapes local wood to convey his concepts often in a whimsical way, with the wood in service to the artist's comments and narratives.

He has exhibited extensively since then both nationally and internationally, and carries out various commissions and presents sculpture workshops.

Artefacts

This week the gallery presents two new exhibitions to brighten up your winter, 'Woven dreams' by Kylie Caldwell and 'Crossing the Clarence'.

Kylie Caldwell Our Mountains have a story

Bundjalung artist Kylie Caldwell is an ardent weaver and fibre artist, interested in reviving and pursuing traditional cultural practices that her ancestors have used over thousands of years.

This exhibition presents a selection of recent artworks that grow traditional weaving through both the ancient form and contemporary artistry to represent an enduring Bundjalung identity.

'Crossing the Clarence' celebrates the beauty and engineering excellence represented through major capital works over the Clarence River. This exhibition is the final instalment of the Bridges Project. Both exhibitions are on display in Prentice House until August 16.

Curt Edwards Tabulam Bridges

Opportunities

Exhibition Call Out - Lone Goat Gallery

Lone Goat Gallery is now accepting applications exhibitions from visual artists across the Northern Rivers region for the 2021-22 Exhibition Program. Lone Goat Gallery is a catalytic, contemporary community space and are focused on supporting dynamic and innovative exhibitions by Northern Rivers NSW based artists. The Gallery program features 12-monthly exhibitions and Lone Goat Gallery also produces special exhibitions and projects in collaboration with partners, in the gallery and offsite. The Closing date for application is August 31, for more information visit www.lonegoatgallery.com

Regional Arts NSW: RAF Project Grants

RAF Project Grants support sustainable cultural development in regional and remote communities in Australia. The fund is designed to benefit regional and remote arts practitioners, arts workers, audiences and communities. For more information visit www.regionalartsnsw.com, the closing date is August 21.

Art Road Trip

If you missed Australia's favourite portrait prize, the Archibald now is the time to catch it in Moree.

Bank Art Museum Moree: 2019 Archibald Prize

On display at Bank Art Museum Moree until July 25

The annual Archibald Prize is eagerly anticipated by artists and audiences alike. First awarded in 1921, it is one of Australia's oldest and most prestigious art awards. Judged by the trustees of the Art Gallery of NSW and awarded to the best portrait painting, the Archibald Prize exhibition is a who's who of Australian culture - from politicians to celebrities, sporting heroes to artists.