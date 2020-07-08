ARTEFACTS: Last chance to view two vibrant exhibitions

From the collection

Ken Smith

A truck crossing a bridge by the sea

Graphite on paper

22 x 76cm

Acquired from the 2008 JADA

Ken Smith's drawing 'A truck crossing a bridge by the sea' was acquired from the 2008 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award, and became part of the gallery's collection of contemporary Australian drawings. Ken's drawings have featured in the JADA exhibitions many times; he was a finalist in 2000, 2002, 2004 and again in 2008 when he was acquired.

Born in Melbourne in 1951, Ken studied at the Victorian College of the Arts form where he obtained undergraduate and postgraduate awards; he also has a Master of Arts from Monash University. Since graduating Ken has created imagery with drawing, painting and printmaking processes, has held fourteen solo exhibitions and been included in many group exhibitions. Ken has also had research papers published in international journals and forums.

Ken Smith, A truck crossing a bridge by the sea

The sustaining stimulus for all this investigative activity has been the phenomena of light as the revelatory agent for the forms, spaces, colours and atmospheres of the visible world.

In 2014 Ken concluded a long career as a Lecturer in Drawing within the Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture at Monash University, subsequently completing residencies both nationally and internationally and has works in private collections around the world.

Artefacts

This week is your last chance to view two vibrant and uplifting exhibitions, 'Soul Ties' by Kade Valja and 'Young at Heart' by Sue Bell.

In Soul Ties Kade explores and documents spiritual lessons and life experiences from a human standpoint. Kade describes his exhibition as "I have approached creating the work for this exhibition in a very different way to any of my previous shows, by exploring and delving into the life experiences that touch humans on a deeper level than physicality and flesh, namely the soul."

Kade Valja, It gets late so early now

Memories from childhood are the inspiration for Sue bell in her exhibition 'Young at heart'. Sue describes the themes of her exhibition as 'Memories gather like cobwebs over the years and slowly emerge at odd moments. My baby shoes, which my mother carried around lovingly for many years are a trigger for many images. This complex mix of imagery is put together like a scattered narrative in a dream."

The deadline for JADA has been extended to July 19, so now is the time to get your drawings in to be part of this well-known art prize. Visit the Gallery website for more information.

Sue Bell, Divine Seahorse

Opportunities

Call out for designs by Clarence Valley Artists

As part of the new Grafton Regional Gallery development there are a number of opportunities for local artist to develop designs that will be incorporated into a number of building elements within the Gallery precinct. We are inviting artists to register their interest. To find out more please email the Gallery at gallery@clarence.nsw.gov.au by Friday 17 July.

Art Road Trips

Winter is a great time to take an art road trip. This week we look at what's on at Tweed Regional Gallery

Double Vision: Euan Macleod and Ron McBurnie

On display until November 15

In early 2020, artists Euan Macleod and Ron McBurnie spent time in the Gallery's Nancy Fairfax Artist in Residency Studio. During their residency, the artists worked en plein air both on the Gallery grounds and across the surrounding region. The aim of this residency was to develop a body of work for an exhibition in the Friends Gallery in March 2020.

Margaret Olley: Inspired

On display until October 18

Margaret Olley was inspired by her extraordinary home studio for nearly fifty years. It was an ecosystem of art and life. She painted its interiors in changing light, as well as still life subjects selected from the collections of 'things' that filled each and every room.

During her lifetime, Olley and her home studio also inspired other artists - they painted and photographed her portrait, as well as her home studio. This remarkable space, in the form of the re-creation at the Margaret Olley Art Centre, continues to inspire artists who undertake residencies in the Gallery's Nancy Fairfax Artist in Residence Studio.

This exhibition, drawn entirely from the Tweed Regional Gallery collection, includes interior and still life paintings by Olley, portraits of the artist and responses to her home studio by contemporary artists.