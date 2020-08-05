ARTEFACTS: Life forces of the Clarence River

FROM THE COLLECTION

Wendy Littlewood

The Clarence River 1989

Fabric paint on silk

225 x 105cm

Purchased in 1989 with funds raised from the generosity of the Clarence Valley community.

Regional Collection

Wendy Littlewood was born and grew up on Woodford Island. This works addresses the continuity of life in the Clarence Valley and the communities living around the Clarence River. Through documenting some of the life activities around the Clarence River, the collective labour and production of the communities is celebrated.

The great Clarence River, even today, is symbolic of the life forces which link these communities together. Littlewood stated that in this painting she has tried to picture the dignity of labour whether it be patchwork, pintucking or carving a trough out of a tree stump.

“When I began to paint the river, I thought about how it still ties this community together and I believe that art does this too,” she said.

The Clarence River was created for the exhibition Commission Textiles Exhibition held at Grafton Regional Gallery in October 1988.

Woven Dreams by Kylie Caldwell, 2020.

ARTEFACTS

Crossing the Clarence and Woven Dreams

DROP by the Grafton Regional Gallery to see Crossing the Clarence and Woven Dreams by Bundjalung artist Kylie Caldwell on display until August 16.

Crossing the Clarence celebrates the beauty and engineering excellence represented through major capital works over the Clarence River.

This exhibition is the final instalment of the Grafton Regional Gallery’s Bridges project.

In this exhibition artists have explored and documented the evolution of the Tabulam Bridge and its construction through the mediums of photography, sculpture and painting. Each artist brings to life a new perspective into the development of this complex item of infrastructure.

In the Northern Rivers region we have a fondness for bridges – they are an essential part of our everyday lives as we cross our natural waterways.

In Woven Dreams, Bundjalung artist Kylie Caldwell uses allegory, metaphor and authentic imagery to explore intimate cultural codes reverberating around her, emphasising perseverance, evolvement and fortitude.

The eclectic collection of woven works thread themes willing openness and understanding to connect to femininity, humanity and our environments. Caldwell plays with vessels and sculptural shapes, inviting you to appreciate refined, tactile imagery reminiscent of traditional and contemporary socio-cultural experiences and encounters.

