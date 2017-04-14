26°
ARTEFACTS: Listen to the whispering walls

Jude McBean | 14th Apr 2017 3:00 PM
Detail of the If These Halls Could Talk exhibition now on display at the Grafton Regional Gallery.
Detail of the If These Halls Could Talk exhibition now on display at the Grafton Regional Gallery. contributed

PART of our main gallery has been transformed by Frances Belle Parker's installation, Can You Hear The Whispering Walls. The exhibition showcases the work produced by the Yaegl artist for the Eatonsville Hall as part of the If These Halls Could Talk project.

If These Halls Could Talk was a multi-arts initiative designed to revitalise and celebrate the significance of the humble community hall and the role they play in regional communities. The project was initiated and managed by Arts Northern Rivers. It ran throughout 2016 and culminated in a season of contemporary arts events held in seven community halls across the Northern Rivers in late 2016. The international and locally renowned artists working with each hall produced bold and captivating new works to activate the historic spaces, giving new life and creating new memories for the halls and their communities.

Frances Belle Parker presented her large-scale immersive installation in October 2016 at the Eatonsville Hall. This much-loved community hall overlooks the Clarence River in the middle of the Eatonsville and holds the colourful history of the hall and the village.

The underlying indigenous history of the area inspired the artist initially.

The importance of the hall as a meeting place, a place of celebration and a place of heartbreak (the hall was burnt down in 1925 and blown down in 1957) then developed the concept of her work.

The artist enjoyed gathering information and hearing the old stories from the local community at two meetings held at the hall before the installation of her work. Frances picked up the sense of ownership of and love for the hall.

Commissioned by Arts Northern Rivers, Frances Belle Parker's large-scale immersive work is comprised of lengths of flowing fabric, imprinted with imagery and imbued with sound; mapping the land, the hall and the people of Eatonsville and surrounds. Her visually stunning work is romantic and real. The artist kindly donated the installation to the Grafton Regional Gallery's collection.

Can You Hear The Walls Whispering was curated by Arts Northern Rivers. It comprises the work of Frances Belle Parker, interviews and hall stories gathered by project media partner ABC North Coast; and photographic documentation by Jules Ober.

Plunge artist in residence

Kerrie Howland is in residence at the South Grafton pop-up as part of plunge. The artist will work on a series of works for an exhibition in August this year at the Northern Rivers Community Gallery in Ballina.

Her work, titled Remembering How To Play, has grown out of the personal conflict between operating in the adult world and the experience of being asked to play by her children. Kerrie's children have been teaching her to play again and this ongoing experience is inspiring her work which, of course, has images and photographs created at the beach, in the playground, in the bush and in various backyards.

During her plunge residency, which continues to Saturday, April 15, Kerry will run an open workshop for parents, carers and their children to explore the themes of play in art making activities. These activities are free and all you have to do is turn up between 10am and 4pm Tuesday to Saturday at the plunge pop-up at the New School of Arts, South Grafton. Look out for the colourful bunting at the entrance in Spring Street.

Plunge pop-up exhibition

Artist Deborah Taylor is presenting a solo exhibition, which is on display at the plunge pop-up in South Grafton. The series of paintings reflect her Aboriginal heritage and explore the legends, stories and family history in the Clarence Valley.

The works reflect the diversity of the area that includes the ocean, rainforests, bush, urban and the huge Clarence river system.

Debby works across various mediums in her art practice including painting, ceramics and sculpture and presents work locally and nationally in various exhibitions and prizes.

She is a regular participant in the Clarence Valley Indigenous Art Award at the Grafton Regional Gallery and the New South Wales Aboriginal Women's Collective Show. She also curates exhibitions and works with young artists of the Clarence. Everyone is invited to pop in and view her recent work.

Arts Northern Rivers

The peak arts body for our region, Arts Northern Rivers, is holding its annual general meeting next week on Friday, April 21. ANR is the regional arts development organisation for the Far North Coast and one of 14 that make up the Regional Arts Network of NSW.

ANR is funded by Arts NSW and receives financial contributions from each of the seven councils that make up the Northern Rivers region. This funding relationship has been upheld and supported over the past 12 years.

The Northern Rivers is home to the highest concentration of arts and creative industries practitioners outside of metropolitan centres. This industry makes an enormous contribution to the cultural, economic and social wellbeing of the Northern Rivers.

ANR is committed to supporting the visibility, viability and vibrancy of this incredible region.

It is there to support everyone working in the creative industries through delivering an annual program of skills and professional development workshops, projects such as If These Halls Could Talk, a strategy for supporting and sustaining indigenous art and culture and offering support and advice for individuals in our region. ANR also administers the annual Country Arts Support Program - a funding opportunity for community-based arts and cultural projects.

The ANR website offers lots of resources to all artists and groups as well as news on the creative activities throughout the region. It is a great way to get your activities and events promoted regionally and nationally.

Exhibition applications

The Grafton Regional Gallery is always open for applications from artists or artist groups for exhibitions. There is a simple application form available on the gallery's website however you do not have follow that, just supply the information needed and email it to the gallery.

The gallery does not need a great deal of information, just a good indication of what you are aiming to present and who will be involved.

The gallery does take a while to get back to you about your application and if your application is accepted it can take at least 18 months or longer to gain a place in the exhibition program.

Generally the gallery aims to present a diverse range of exhibitions on and off site that include touring exhibitions from other cultural institutions, solo exhibitions by the artists who win the gallery's major awards and significant artists of the region, group exhibitions by regional artists, exhibitions in response to significant events in the community, collection exhibitions and community exhibitions by community and education groups.

I look forward to your applications and inquiries, meanwhile enjoy plunge.

FROM THE COLLECTION

Artist: Gladys O'GRADY

Title: Lotusbird (Irediparra gallinacea)

Details: Watercolour on paper, 42 x 59cm. Gift of Doris O'Grady 1988

A DIGITAL print of this beautiful watercolour is on display at the Iluka Museum in the Soldiers Memorial Hall as part of the exhibition Feathers, Flowers, Fauna and Fish. The exhibition opens this Saturday and continues until April 23.

Lotusbird belongs to the extensive collection the Grafton Regional Gallery holds of the artworks by O'Grady sisters, Doris, Gladys and Phyllis. In 1988 Doris O'Grady (1902-1996) donated most of this collection when the gallery was established making it one of the founding collections.

The Gallery Foundation sold a limited edition of 20 digital prints as a fundraiser of Lotusburd in 2012. This edition, along with four other print editions, honours the work of Gladys and Doris O'Grady and raised funds for the foundation, which aims to develop the infrastructure and collections of the gallery. The foundation is preparing a new series of prints selected from Gladys O'Grady's honeyeater series.

Lotusbird is one of many bird, landscape and flora sketches and paintings completed over the artist's lifetime. Most of the artist's life was spent on the family property "Tristania” at Seelands, an area on the bend of the Clarence River west of Grafton. She was recognised nationally as an ornithologist and she travelled throughout Australia watching, drawing and painting birds.

  • The Grafton Regional Gallery is a cultural service of the Clarence Valley Council. The gallery is at 158 Fitzroy St, Grafton, and is open from 10am-4pm from Tuesday to Saturday. Entry is by gold coin donation.
Plunge Festival and Grafton Regional Gallery deliver plenty of cultural experiences this Easter.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!