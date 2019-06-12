ARTEFACTS: What's on at the gallery

PHIL Munn explores ancient Japanese woodblock prints and contemporary photography in the exhibition In search of the Beautiful. Phil explores how our brains process many images every moment of every day and the subsequent reduction in attention spans. His works are created to surprise our eyes with a mixture of the beautiful and the unusual, the ancient treasures of the art world mixed with photography, and asks the viewer to never stop searching for the beautiful.

"Ancient Japanese woodblock prints and contemporary photography? Our brains process many images every moment of every day and we unconsciously assess and dismiss them with lightning speed. Our attention span always seems to be reducing, reducing. Should we try to find more time to pause and contemplate beauty? The aim of this body of work is to surprise our eyes with a mixture of the beautiful and the unusual,” he said.

"Perhaps they will cause us to linger a little longer over these ancient treasures of the art world, sympathetically enhanced and complimented with contemporary photography. Your brain will soon decide if you find the relationships between the images pleasing, calming and beautiful. I hope you do. Never stop searching for the beautiful,” said Mr Munn.

Also on display until July 14 Clarence Valley Indigenous Art Award (CVIAA), Julie Hutchings: Battle Scars and Sense of Place curated by Dr Elizabeth Shaw and Grafton Community of Schools.

Gallery events

Soup Day

Friends of the Gallery's signature fundraising event is being held at noon on Sunday, June 23, in the garden courtyard at the gallery. All proceeds from Soup Day will support the next Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA). The JADA is the Grafton Regional Gallery's biennial flagship art prize, promoting innovation and excellence in contemporary Australian drawing. Established in 1988, the JADA provides an exclusive opportunity for artists to explore the medium of drawing while allowing the Grafton Regional Gallery to collect a unique and impressive collection of contemporary Australian drawings. Tickets are $30 per person and current FOGG members $25. Bookings are essential as places are limited, book at Eventbrite

Exhibition Artist Talk by Phil Munn: In Search of the Beautiful

Join local artist Phil Munn for an artist talk in Prentice House about his exhibition, In Search of the Beautiful. Munn explores ancient Japanese woodblock prints and contemporary photography. He explores how our brains process many images every moment of every day and the subsequent reduction in our attention spans. His works are created to surprise our eyes with a mixture of the beautiful and the unusual, the ancient treasures of the art world mixed with photography, and asks the viewer to never stop searching for the beautiful. The talk will be Saturday, June 29 from 10am at the Gallery. This is a free event. Bookings are essential as places are limited, book at Eventbrite.

ATTENTION SPAN: Phil Munn's Field of Dreams - The Rose Glicee print on paper (Ed. 7/25) 128 x 43cm.

Silver Jewellery Workshop with Liz Shaw

Join renowned jeweller and lecturer Dr Liz Shaw for a full day silver jewellery workshop. If you enjoyed the Sense of Place exhibition on at the Grafton Regional Gallery don't miss the chance to participate in this workshop and take home a beautiful piece of jewellery. Spaces are limited and a light lunch will be served.

"There is a something special about a handmade piece of jewellery. It is lovely to own and empowering to be able to make it. I'll teach some simple techniques requiring minimal tools. The workshop will introduce hand techniques to make original jewellery. Participants will be able to make something they can wear away, or take home as a gift for someone else,” Dr Shaw said.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, June 15, from 10am to 3pm. Cost is $90 for adults or $85 for current FoGG members and includes all materials. Bookings are essential as places are limited, book at Eventbrite.

Museums Unpacked

Understanding Precious Objects II - Making Choices Informed by Significance

You've completed a significance assessment for your collection. You've finished significance assessments for your objects. You've only just started unlocking the power of collections knowledge. This workshop is a common sense guide on how Significance 2.0 can help you manage your collection and make informed decisions for a healthy museum, including planning your digitisation project.

This workshop is presented by John Petersen, Regional Museums Advisor for Wollongong City Council and Museums and Galleries of NSW. John is also Executive Officer for Multicultural Museums Victoria, co-author of GLAM Peak Digital Access for Small Organisations National Strategy and Toolkit with Rebecca Jones and lecturer on Significance 2.0 for the Master of Art Curatorship course at Melbourne University. The workshop will be held on June 20 at the Gallery from 10am to 3pm. Lunch included, cost $10 per person. Bookings are essential as places are limited, book at Eventbrite.

Out and About

Tweed Regional Gallery

Art Deco from the National Collection: The World Turns Modern - A National Gallery of Australia Exhibition.

From around the 1920s, Australian artists responded to the international movement towards modernism and Art Deco. Shaking off the austerity of World War I they created images of an abundant nation filled with strong, youthful figures, capturing the vitalism of a nation reborn. Technological advancements and urbanisation influenced the emergence of Art Deco: a new aesthetic in art, architecture, design and fashion.

Comprised entirely of works selected from the NGA collection, this exhibition provides superb examples of the diverse expressions of Art Deco.

With its bold, simplified shapes and emphasis on geometry and line, Art Deco provided the right aesthetic for the times. Buildings lost their decorative embellishments, fashion became less structured and corseted, and women were enjoying greater freedoms, such as the right to vote and to travel unchaperoned. The image of the stylish independent woman became popular in portraiture and graphic design for posters and advertisements. The art also encapsulated the excitement for many people around the potential to travel across continents and internationally.

The exhibition is on display until August 25 and will be complemented by an engaging schedule of activities and events. For details visit the Gallery website on www. artgallery.tweed.nsw.gov.au

June Artist of The Month: Ferry Park Gallery, Maclean

Rhondella Hyde, is an artist of the Clarence Valley known to many in the community.

The colourful and diverse images and techniques used by this artist has won many prizes and her works hang in many homes in the Valley. Rhondella loves the Clarence and its people and has enjoyed creating her artworks to share with many in the community. During her 29 years as resident of Clarence Valley, Rhondella has volunteered her time, skills and passion for art with diverse students of art. Visit Ferry Park Gallery to see resent artwork by Rhondella, for more information visit www.ferrypark.net

Opportunities

NSW Artists' Grant

The NSW Artists' Grant has been initiated by NAVA to assist professional visual and media arts, craft and design practitioners residing in NSW to produce, present and promote their work throughout NSW, interstate and overseas. Artists residing in regional NSW and western Sydney are encouraged to apply. This program is funded by Create NSW, an agency of the New South Wales Government and supported by the Visual Arts and Craft Strategy, an initiative of the Australian State and Territory Governments.

This grant provides assistance towards the costs of production of new creative work, presentation of work in a venue, residencies involving the production of new work/ presentation of new work, production and distribution of an artist's publication or portfolio and setting up a website, preparing a publicity campaign. This grant operates in quarterly rounds. Applications for the next round close Sunda, July 21. For more information visit www. visualarts.net.au/nava-grants/

Yamba Art Space Gallery

Yamba Art Space Gallery is a contemporary gallery and shop space exhibiting original artworks by Clarence Valley artists, Local indigenous artworks, quality paper works and prints unframed contemporary furniture designs, handmade items - baskets, jewellery and gifts. Are you a Clarence Valley Artist looking for space to exhibit your artwork? At Yamba Art Space expressions of interest for exhibition are open all year round. For more information and to apply to exhibit on a permanent and casual basis visit www. yambaartspace.com/gallery/

The Grafton Regional Gallery is a cultural service of Clarence Valley Council. The gallery is located at 158 Fitzroy St, Grafton, and is open daily from 10am-4pm (public holidays may differ). Entry by donation.